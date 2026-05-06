Kelsey Gaudreault Explains How Women Change Everything to Be Chosen—And Why That’s the Problem

From Chasing to Chosen, book by Kelsey Gaudreault Kelsey Gaudreault, relationship coach and author of "From Chasing to Chosen"

In Chasing to Chosen, relationship expert Kelsey Gaudreault shares the deeper truth of why so many women lose themselves in love and the desire to be loved.

You don’t become chosen by being better. You become chosen by no longer abandoning yourself.” — Kelsey Gaudreault

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At 22 years old, Kelsey Gaudreault made a life-altering decision: she changed her identity in an attempt to be chosen by the man she loved.Years later, she would come to understand that this moment wasn’t an isolated choice—it was part of a lifelong pattern.“I thought I was choosing love,” Gaudreault says. “But I was actually abandoning myself.”Her new book, From Chasing to Chosen , unpacks this pattern with raw honesty and a message that is resonating with women navigating modern dating: the real issue isn’t that love is hard to find—it’s that many women have been conditioned to chase it.Through deeply personal storytelling, Gaudreault reveals how this pattern can show up in subtle but powerful ways:- Adjusting identity to meet perceived external expectations- Prioritizing external validation over internal self-selection- Losing connection to personal goals, desires, and core identity- Confusing emotional intensity with genuine relational connection“Chasing isn’t always obvious,” she explains. “You can look independent, detached, even ‘high-value’—and still be chasing underneath it all.”The book traces Gaudreault’s journey through marriage, divorce, motherhood, and what she describes as a profound internal awakening—one that forced her to confront the deeper wounds driving her relationships.What makes Chasing to Chosen stand out is its refusal to offer quick fixes or dating “rules.” Instead, it invites readers into a more confronting, but ultimately liberating realization:“The love you’re looking for isn’t something you earn—it’s something you meet when you stop abandoning yourself.”Blending emotional depth with practical insight, the book guides readers through the process of recognizing their patterns, reconnecting with themselves, and shifting from a place of needing to be chosen…to embodying it. As conversations around self-worth, healing, and conscious relationships continue to grow, Chasing to Chosen taps into a deeply felt but often unspoken experience for many women—the quiet exhaustion of trying to be enough for someone else.Gaudreault offers an alternative:“You don’t have to perform, prove, or become someone else to be loved. The moment you stop chasing is the moment everything begins to change.”

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