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Governor Newsom honors fallen California Highway Patrol officers

We’ve asked more of CHP than at any time in recent memory – more visibility, engagement, and responsibility in keeping Californians safe. And time and again, CHP officers have stepped up, not just meeting expectations, but exceeding them. The CHP doesn’t just enforce the law — it restores a sense of safety, order, and trust.

Governor Gavin Newsom

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Governor Newsom honors fallen California Highway Patrol officers

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