Final Call: America's Largest Education Award Calls on Innovators Nationwide — Applications Close June 1

The $1 Million Yass Prize: The Pulitzer of Education Innovation, Open to Education Providers of Every Type and Scale

Every year, we are thrilled to find these education changemakers, and are grateful to reward their extraordinary creativity, tenacity, and achievements, and to help them build for the future.” — Janine Yass

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applications for the nation's largest education innovation award, the $1 million Yass Prize, close June 1, 2026 at 12:00 P.M. ET. Education providers of every type, sector, and scale are encouraged to apply at YassPrize.org.

The Yass Prize recognizes the most transformational, sustainable, and outstanding education models in America, awarding over $60 million to date to more than 225 school founders and education leaders across 45 states — funding and supporting them in many ways to accelerate their impact and expand opportunity in the communities they serve.

The effort is sector agnostic. Past winners and finalists span the full spectrum: from innovation and unique public models to private networks, charter schools, microschools and career and technical programs. What unites them is a relentless sense of urgency to make education work for every kind of student.

“Year after year, the organizations that have moved quickly to the top are the ones who almost didn't apply. If you're doing extraordinary work for kids, this prize was built for you,” said Caroline Allen, Founding Director of the Yass Prize.

Selected finalists will attend the Yass Prize Accelerator, a virtual and in-person intensive experience where participants are paired with expert advisors, sharpen their goals and their pitch for the $1 million grand prize. The winner will be announced at the Power of Innovation Summit on October 6, 2026 in Philadelphia.

According to past winners, the process is rigorous but not daunting. Elias Pappas, CEO of Odyssey Charter School in Delaware and 2023 Yass Prize Finalist, put it this way: “If you have the 3 to 4 hours, why wouldn't you apply to change the lives of all the children you serve?”

Yass Prize co-founder Janine Yass, who launched the prize alongside her husband Jeff, said of the award: “Every year, we are thrilled to find these education changemakers, and we are grateful to be able to reward their extraordinary creativity, tenacity, and achievements, and to help them build for the future.”

Applications close June 1, 2026 at 12:00 P.M. ET. Apply at www.YassPrize.org.

Press interested in interviewing organizers, past winners, or attending events or award presentations are welcome to inquire at press@edreform.com.

ABOUT THE YASS PRIZE

The $1 million Yass Prize is America's largest education innovation award. Since 2021, it has awarded over $60 million to more than 225 organizations across 45 states and is powered by the Center for Education Reform. Learn more at www.YassPrize.org.

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