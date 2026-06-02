TacticalPay Recognized as an Industry Leader in Gun-Friendly Payment Solutions by Independent Authorities

TacticalPay is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Nearly a decade of firearms-exclusive focus is earning TacticalPay recognition from the industry’s most respected independent voices.

We’ve spent nearly a decade building expertise and infrastructure specifically for the firearms industry, and it’s gratifying to see that validated by trusted third parties.” — Rich McIver

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TacticalPay (Tactical Payments), the firearms industry’s leading provider of payment solutions and point-of-sale systems, today announced a series of recent industry recognitions that underscore the company’s growing reputation as the most trusted payments partner for Federal Firearms Licensees (FFLs) and firearms businesses across the United States. With nearly a decade of exclusive focus on the firearms industry, TacticalPay enters the second half of 2026 with significant momentum.

Named Among the Top Gun-Friendly Payment Processors

TacticalPay was recently featured by Borderfree Payments in its authoritative guide, “The Top Gun-Friendly Payment Processors,” a widely cited independent resource covering the firearms payments space. According to Borderfree Payments, TacticalPay is “known as an industry leader for providing gun-friendly credit card processing” and specifically works with firearms businesses that traditional banks and mainstream processors often turn away.

In a landscape where mainstream payment platforms like Square and Stripe restrict or outright prohibit firearms merchants, TacticalPay was built from day one to serve the businesses they won’t. Third-party recognition from trusted authorities like Borderfree Payments reflects the company’s standing as the go-to solution for the firearms industry.

BBB A+ Rating and Long-Standing Accreditation

TacticalPay holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) — the organization’s highest possible rating. The company has maintained BBB accreditation continuously since September 29, 2017, reflecting a sustained commitment to ethical business practices, transparent pricing, and responsive merchant support over nearly a decade. In an industry where processors come and go, that long-standing accreditation is a meaningful signal of stability and accountability — qualities that matter enormously to firearms merchants who have been burned by abrupt account closures elsewhere.

4.8-Star Trustpilot Rating Across 46 Independent Reviews

TacticalPay has earned a 4.8 out of 5.0 star rating on Trustpilot, based on 46 independent merchant reviews. Reviewers consistently highlight the professionalism and expertise of the TacticalPay team, praising staff members by name for their patience, clear communication, and hands-on support throughout onboarding and setup. Quick response times and a willingness to go the extra mile are standout themes across the review base.

The #1 Educational Voice in Firearms Payments

TacticalPay also produces Firearm Payments 101, the #1 most popular show dedicated exclusively to payment solutions for the firearms industry. Available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major podcast platforms, the show has established TacticalPay as the leading educational voice in firearms merchant services — helping FFLs and gun dealers understand the payments landscape and make confident, informed decisions about their merchant services.

A Foundation Built on Nearly a Decade of Specialization

Underlying all of these recognitions is a defining differentiator: TacticalPay has been operating exclusively in the firearms payments space since 2017. In an industry where many providers treat firearms merchants as an afterthought, that nearly decade-long record of focused specialization is rare — and increasingly recognized as a meaningful competitive advantage. With more than 1,000 merchants served, TacticalPay offers a full-featured payments product — including merchant accounts, the Authorize.net gateway, GunBroker integration, WooCommerce compatibility, ACH processing, and mobile Tap to Pay — alongside a purpose-built gun store POS system designed specifically for firearms retail.

“These recognitions reflect the work our team puts in every day for merchants that much of the mainstream payments industry simply won’t serve,” said Rich McIver, VP of Business Development at TacticalPay. “We’ve spent nearly a decade building expertise and infrastructure specifically for the firearms industry, and it’s gratifying to see that validated by trusted third parties. For us, this isn’t a finish line — it’s a foundation to build on.”

With a growing list of industry honors, a top-ranked podcast, and a reputation built on consistent performance and transparency, TacticalPay is well-positioned to extend its lead as the firearms industry’s most trusted payments partner in the year ahead.

About TacticalPay

TacticalPay (Tactical Payments) is the firearms industry’s leading provider of merchant services and point-of-sale solutions. Founded in 2017 and focused exclusively on FFLs and firearms businesses, TacticalPay has spent nearly a decade helping merchants overcome payment processing barriers, operate compliantly, and grow with confidence. Headquartered in Texas, TacticalPay has served more than 1,000 merchants nationwide with transparent pricing, fast approvals, and in-house support. Visit https://www.tacticalpay.com/ to learn more.

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