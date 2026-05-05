Fines for Express Lane weaving violations on I-25 between Berthoud and Fort Collins take effect May 7

Larimer and Weld counties — Following a 30-day grace period during which Colorado issued 3,504 warnings, drivers who enter and/or exit Express Lanes outside of designated areas on the I-25 North corridor will begin receiving fines on May 7.

Weaving in and out of the Express Lanes is extremely dangerous and increases the risk of a crash because of the significant speed differentials between vehicles in the Express Lanes and those in the general-purpose lanes. Crossing the solid line has always been illegal, but now, new technology allows these violations to be enforced more effectively using roadside cameras and sensors that detect when a vehicle crosses the line.

“We’re seeing very positive results from this technology,” said CDOT spokesman Tim Hoover. “In corridors where it’s already in place, violations have dropped by over 90%, which translates to safer conditions and fewer crashes and close calls for everyone on the road.”

Drivers may notice that Express Lanes are sometimes marked with a dashed line on one side and a solid line on the other. This means drivers may only enter or exit the Express Lane where the dashed line appears on their side of the lane. In other words, a dashed line on the side closest to you means you can cross, and a solid line on the side closest to you means you cannot.

The Safety and Tolling Enforcement Program was initially introduced in 2023 on the I-70 Mountain Express Lane corridor between Idaho Springs and Empire and has now been expanded to include all of Colorado's actively tolled Express Lanes — Central 70 (I-70 between I-25 and Chambers Road), I-25’s South Gap (I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock), US 36 between Federal Boulevard and Table Mesa Drive, I-25 between US 36 and E-470, and C-470 between I-25 and Wadsworth Boulevard.

The I-70 Mountain Express Lanes operate differently than other Express Lanes and have additional restrictions drivers should be aware of to avoid a fine: Do not use the Express Lanes when overhead signage indicates they are closed; and no oversized vehicles with more than two axles or longer than 25 feet are allowed.

The fines, known as civil penalties, for violating the Express Lane rules start at $75 if paid within 20 days. After 20 days, the fine increases to $150. Fines are sent to the registered owner of the vehicle. For those who receive a civil penalty, there are several ways to pay the fine, including:

Paying online at ExpressLaneSafety.com with their license plate or notice number.

Paying with their notice number using the automated phone system at 1-800-343-2633.

Signage along the Express Lanes corridor indicates that violators could receive fines of up to $250. This is the total amount allowed by state statute, but per the direction of the board of directors for the Colorado Transportation Investment Office, the government-owned business within CDOT responsible for Express Lanes, fines will begin at $75.

CDOT has used highway variable message signs, billboards, traffic radio, digital and TV advertisements and a flood of social media posts to get the word out about the program. More information and frequently asked questions about the Safety and Toll Enforcement Program are available on the Safety and Toll Enforcement webpage. Additional videos explaining the Express Lane rules can be accessed on the Watch and Learn webpage.

Please note: CDOT will be conducting restriping work at night on I-25 from Berthoud to Colorado 14 through early June, closing portions of Express Lanes at times from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

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