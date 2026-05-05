SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES 05.02.2026 Courtesy Story

ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD COLONEL AWARDED LEGION OF MERIT FOR TRANSFORMATIVE SERVICE AS STATE JUDGE ADVOCATE Your browser does not support the audio element.

Col. Sarah Smith of the Illinois Army National Guard was awarded the Legion of Merit on May 2 in recognition of her exceptionally meritorious service and transformative leadership as the State Judge Advocate.

The medal was presented by Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard, at the Illinois National Guard headquarters on Camp Lincoln in Springfield after it was approved by Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, Director of the Army National Guard.

Col. Smith, now the Illinois Army National Guard Chief of Staff as a traditional National Guard officer, served as the Staff Judge Advocate of the Joint Force Headquarters from June 7, 2017, to September 9, 2024. During her tenure, her contributions fundamentally redefined the Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps in the State of Illinois. Serving as the Senior Legal Advisor to General Officers on complex legal matters, her guidance established consistent ethical standards and maintained a high level of integrity across the Illinois National Guard.

The Legion of Merit is one of the United States military’s most prestigious decorations, ranking high in the order of precedence and just below the Silver Star for non-combat achievement. It is awarded to members of the Armed Forces who have distinguished themselves by exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements. Typically reserved for senior officers in positions of great responsibility, the award signifies service that has had a significant and lasting impact on the mission, the organization, and the nation.

Beyond her military service, Col. Smith is a distinguished member of the Illinois judiciary. In her civilian capacity, she serves as a Circuit Judge in the Third Judicial Circuit for Madison County, where she was elected in 2018 after serving as an Associate Judge since 2015. Notably, she is the Presiding Judge of the Madison County Veterans Treatment Court, a specialty court providing intervention and accountability for veterans involved in the justice system. Her civilian expertise as a judge and her history as a prosecutor and civil litigator have been foundational to her military successes.

Upon her initial assignment as State Judge Advocate, Col. Smith took decisive action to support service members by drafting legislation that allows military sexual assault survivors to obtain civilian orders of protection against their offenders. Working closely with the Governor's office and civilian entities, she significantly broadened the ability of survivors to access state benefits and protections.

Col. Smith was also instrumental in the drafting and implementation of the Illinois Manual for Court-Martial. Dedicating numerous hours of her off-duty time, she guided this monumental undertaking to its final approval by the Illinois State Legislature. This accomplishment provided commanders with a vital, codified statutory basis for punitive action, enabling the capability to conduct courts-martial and maintain good order and discipline within the state.

During some of the state's most challenging domestic operations, Col. Smith provided critical legal oversight. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, she served as the representative for all civil-military responses, visiting numerous vaccination centers statewide to ensure strict compliance with Department of Defense regulations. In May 2020, she quickly mobilized to Chicago in support of Civil Disturbance Operations. There, she briefed hundreds of responding Soldiers on the rules for the use of force and remained on-site to provide critical, real-time domestic operations legal advice to the Task Force Commander. Her dedication to leadership in the Armed Forces culminated in her selection for the prestigious Federally Employed Women (FEW) Award in 2023, an honor for which she was chosen over peers across both active and reserve components.

The official citation for her Legion of Merit reads: "For exceptionally meritorious service while serving as the Staff Judge Advocate of the Joint Force Headquarters from 7 June 2017 to 9 September 2024. Colonel Sarah Smith's exemplary leadership and unwavering commitment to the legal needs of service members profoundly transformed the JAG Corps. Her tireless dedication and innovative legal strategies not only improved the welfare of Soldiers and Airmen but also established a lasting legacy of integrity and excellence within the military community. Colonel Smith's accomplishments throughout her tenure are in keeping with the finest traditions of military service and reflect great credit upon herself, the Joint Force Headquarters, the Illinois Army National Guard and the United States Army."

Col. Smith epitomizes the Army Values. Her meticulous technical expertise, selfless service, and absolute professionalism have set a benchmark for all officers, leaving a positive, enduring impact on the lives of countless civilians, Soldiers, and Families throughout Illinois.