National Insurance Author and Ohio Attorney Warn of Hail Claim Pitfalls After Cuyahoga County Storms

Merlin Law Group founder Chip Merlin and Rutter & Russin’s Bobby Rutter identify common hail claim pitfalls following April 15–16 Cuyahoga County storms.

Hail damage is often more complex than it looks. Remote inspections or blaming prior storms can overlook damage only an in-person assessment reveals.” — Chip Merlin, Founder, Merlin Law Group | Author, Pay Up!

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A severe hailstorm struck Cuyahoga County on April 15 and 16, causing widespread property damage across Solon, Bedford, and Bedford Heights. The storms brought golf ball-sized hail, prompted more than 40 emergency calls in Bedford alone, and left nearly 1,000 FirstEnergy customers without power. As property owners assess the damage and begin filing insurance claims, a national property insurance attorney and author says the most consequential decisions policyholders face often come after the storm passes.Chip Merlin, founder of Merlin Law Group and author of Pay Up! Preventing and Surviving the Insurance Company’s Tactics to Deny, Delay and Defend Your Claim (ForbesBooks), says hail damage disputes follow consistent patterns that policyholders and their advisors should recognize early in the claims process. “Hail damage to roofing systems and exteriors is frequently more complex than it appears. Insurers routinely characterize damage as cosmetic, attribute it to prior storm events, or conduct remote inspections that miss what a hands-on assessment would find. Those determinations are not always final — but challenging them requires documentation that many policyholders do not know to gather at the outset.”Bobby Rutter, a member at Rutter & Russin LLC — a Cleveland-based insurance coverage firm with more than 35 years of Ohio practice experience — says the patterns Merlin describes play out regularly in Ohio courts and claim negotiations following major weather events. “After events like this, we see the same issues emerge: below-deductible determinations that do not account for the full scope of structural damage, date-of-loss disputes where the insurer attributes current damage to a prior storm, and estimates based on remote or photo-only inspections rather than an in-person assessment. These are not insurmountable, but they require early attention.”In February 2026, Rutter & Russin and Merlin Law Group formalized a strategic alliance combining Rutter & Russin’s Ohio court and insurer experience with Merlin Law Group’s national trial resources for complex first-party property coverage disputes.Available to CommentChip Merlin and Bobby Rutter are available to discuss:• Common reasons hail claims are denied or underpaid following major storm events• How insurers approach damage characterization, including cosmetic damage determinations and prior storm attributions• The role of remote and photo-only inspections in post-storm claim disputes• Date-of-loss disputes and how they affect claim outcomes in OhioAbout Merlin Law GroupMerlin Law Group is a national law firm representing policyholders in complex property insurance claims, including disputes arising from hailstorms, hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and business interruption losses. The firm represents individuals, businesses, and public entities across 16 offices in the United States. Merlin Law Group’s Ohio matters are handled in alliance with Rutter & Russin LLC.201 E Fifth St, Suite 1900 | Cincinnati, OH 45202Phone: 513-438-8068 | merlinlawgroup.com/offices/ohioAbout Rutter & Russin, LLCRutter & Russin, LLC is a Cleveland-based firm representing policyholders in insurance coverage disputes throughout Ohio. Founded by Bob Rutter, who has argued insurance coverage cases before the Ohio Supreme Court, the firm has more than 35 years of Ohio practice experience handling first-party property and other coverage matters. The firm operates in strategic alliance with Merlin Law Group.One Summit Office Park | 4700 Rockside Road, Suite 650 | Cleveland, OH 44131Phone: 216-642-1425 | www.ohio-insurance-lawyer.com # # #

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