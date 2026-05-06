Independent Thriller ‘Crybaby Bridge’ Launches on Streaming Platforms

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acquired by MPX, the psychological thriller Crybaby Bridge was released on all major streaming platforms March 24, bringing a haunting reimagining of one of America’s most chilling urban legends to your living room.Inspired by the folklore surrounding “Crybaby Bridges” across the United States, the film follows Samantha, a quiet, observant 16-year-old who is pregnant, adopted, and increasingly unhinged after her affluent parents move the family from Philadelphia to rural Pennsylvania. The relocation, meant to shield her from high school bullying, instead isolates her further.Told largely through Samantha’s perspective, the film centers on her interior world—what she sees, senses, and withholds—allowing silence and observation to carry more weight than dialogue. What begins as an intimate family drama fractures into psychological suspense as long-buried secrets about her adoption emerge and the line between trauma and the supernatural begins to blur.Guided by the proverb, “The road to hell is paved with good intentions,” Crybaby Bridge explores how love, fear, and control can become indistinguishable—drawing a family closer together, perhaps too late to save what has already been lost.Two-time Emmy nominated actor Sydney Mikayla (General Hospital) stars as Samantha, a pregnant teenager trying to make sense of her situation, alongside fellow lead cast members Florencia Lozano (Keep Breathing) playing an entrepreneurial mother who is trying to cope with her pregnant teenage daughter, Michael Laurence (The Blacklist) portraying her psychiatrist father who is trying to keep his family together, and Erik King (Dexter) a mysterious outsider with unknown motives, in this emotionally charged thriller.For full cast biographies and additional information, visit:About Motion Picture Exchange (MPX)Based in the heart of the Burbank Media district, Motion Picture Exchange – MPX – is a global film sales agency that serves to represent high quality feature length motion pictures to distributors in North America and all territories around the worldCrybaby Bridge is a Cardinal Flix and Without A Net production.About Cardinal FlixCardinal Flix, Inc. (CFI) is an independent film production company founded by Sarah T. Schwab and Brian Long. We have established relationships with a vast network of well-known actors and accomplished key crew members. Our diverse pipeline of films spans a wide range of genres, from family dramas to psychological thrillers. While prioritizing a financial return for our investors and business partners, CFI also holds a strong belief in the importance of socially responsible and charitable practices.About Without A Net ProductionWithout A Net Productions are NYC producers bound by the common goal of converting unique, character-driven story concepts into compelling entertainment that leaves a lasting impression. Guided by the principle that the whole should be greater than the sum of its parts; production value is maximized thanks to equal parts ability, agility, and tenacity to see a project through to its highest potential. An Emmy nominated producing team with decades of industry experience spanning film, television, web, and theatre.

Crybaby Bridge | Movie Trailer

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