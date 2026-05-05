You Can’t Stop the Chaos Outside. But You Can Stop the War Inside Your Relationships.

This is your ping-pong map to come home to yourself.

New Book The Ping-Pong of Partnership by Daphna Cohen-Ziv Offers a Practical Path to Stronger, Safer Connections

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where safety feels like a luxury and trust is fragile to say the least, the foundation of human connection is under threat. From the normalization of toxic behaviors to the dark reality of digital platforms where predatory actions and betrayals of trust have made genuine connection feel dangerous; creating safer, reciprocal, and balanced connections within our most intimate bonds has become the hurdle of the century. But this is exactly what we need to learn."The point of this book is to get you to a place of inner clarity," says Daphna Cohen-Ziv. "It is the moment you realize that your sovereignty is non-negotiable. You come back to yourself—not as a victim of your past, but as the master of your own peace."The Ultimate Relationship Cheat Code The "cheat code" is a consecutive funnel that systematically unpeels the layers sabotaging your life. It provides a shortcut to transformation by:● Clearing the Noise: Deconstructing toxic, outdated patterns to finally hear your own voice.● Healing the Source: Stripping away the trauma and baggage that never belonged to you in the first place.● Owning Your Power: Cutting the strings so you are no longer an emotional puppet dancing to someone else’s tune.A 10-Step Plan That Actually Works This is not theory; it’s a step-by-step system designed to be used immediately in everyday life. The "10-Step Toolbox" helps readers:● Break destructive relationship patterns.● Understand communication, emotional triggers, and reactivity.● Heal internal wounds that sabotage connection and constantly seek external validation.● Build trust, inner clarity, and emotional safety.● Show up differently in every relationship.● Put up boundaries as a step to self-love.Why This Book Matters Now Most advice tells people what to do. This book shows them why they do what they do—and how to change it. Readers today are struggling with:● Emotional overwhelm and anxiety in connection.● Fear of vulnerability and opening up.● Opting out of dating because it has become predatory and superficial.● Repeating the same painful cycles again and again.● Navigating an unsafe society and the reality of domestic violence.Built From Real Experience:Teaching From the Scars of Survival Daphna’s work is grounded in the visceral reality of a life that was, for decades, an emotional hurdle. Violated at 14—a brutal, painful, and shocking first interaction with a man that took her voice away—she lived for years in deep oblivion and denial, just to survive in the jungle of life with no guidebook and no one to show her the ropes. She was going on in life without even knowing that was what was happening with her; she didn't understand that the trauma had created an automatic, multi-level split in herself.Daphna's life mission became to understand relationships, and specifically the masculine and feminine dance. At first, she looked for the answers outside of herself, thinking that was where the lesson lived. But eventually, she realized she had to unravel her entire inner world and go inward; that is when everything changed. After surviving toxic relationships that "literally seeped the life out of me," she reached the point where she learned to create safety in herself and find her inner sovereignty.Having spent her life putting those shattered pieces back together to finally become one, she wrote the guidebook she herself didn't have. It is the classic "if I only knew then what I know now"—and because now she does, she provides the map to help others realign with their truth, unplugged and unapologetic.The Bottom Line If you are tired of:● The same arguments● The same disappointments● The same outcomes● Feeling unsafe in violent cycles or toxic relationshipsThis book offers the playbook you’ve been missing. If there’s one book to read this year to transform your relationships—this is it. "The only way out is IN."About the Author:Daphna Cohen-Ziv is a Holistic Practitioner and Relationship Coach who blends extensive clinical experience, personal development training, and lived insight into a clear, practical approach to emotional healing. Her work focuses on helping individuals create inner clarity and safety to build stronger connections.Book Details:● Title: The Ping-Pong of Partnership: The Ten-Step Toolbox to Up Your Game● Author: Daphna Cohen-Ziv● Publisher: Spines ● Formats: Hardcover, Paperback, eBook, Audiobook● Website: www.ping-pong.life Available Now on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.● Contact: Info@ping-pong.life

The Ping-Pong of Partnership. Ask Yourself This...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.