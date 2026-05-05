Governor Kotek Briefed on Severe Wildfire Risk Ahead, Urges Oregonians to Prepare Now

Governor Tina Kotek today received a comprehensive briefing from state wildfire leaders as Oregon heads into what experts warn may be a severe 2026 wildfire season. She also signed a proclamation declaring May 2026 as Wildfire Awareness Month, which can be found here.

“Oregon is facing severe drought conditions, with nine counties already under emergency declarations,” Governor Kotek said. “Compounding these conditions is our record-setting low snowpack, all of which lend to serious risk for a challenging wildfire season. Each fire season calls for sacrifice, courage, and cooperation from everyone involved, and in this particular moment, we are ready, we are coordinated, and we are all-hands-on-deck as we prepare for the season. Coordination across state, local, Tribal, and federal governments will be vital, and we also need every Oregonian to do their part, including preventing human-caused fires.”

The Governor and state leaders urged Oregonians to ensure their families have wildfire plans, to monitor local fire danger levels, to follow fire restrictions, and to create defensible space around their homes.

Season Outlook

This year’s wildfire briefing was held at the Oregon Department of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM), where critical emergency equipment—including communication trailers and Incident Command Vehicles—is maintained for rapid deployment under the Conflagration Act, which mobilizes local fire department resources across the state to provide structure protection when wildfires threaten our communities.

Governor Kotek was joined by Oregon State Forester Kacey KC with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple, Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) Director Erin McMahon, Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard Alan Gronewold, Public Utility Commission (PUC) Executive Director Nolan Moser, Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Air Quality Manager Michael Orman, and Ed Flick with the Department of Human Services (ODHS) Office of Resiliency and Emergency.

Experts noted that the lack of snowpack and expanding drought conditions pose significant concerns. A potentially strong El Niño increases the likelihood of warmer, drier conditions and thunderstorms that may bring lightning with little rainfall—factors that can intensify wildfire starts.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts above normal temperatures and below average precipitation through October. The risk of significant wildland fires is projected to be above normal east of the Cascades beginning in June, spreading to southwestern Oregon in July. All indications suggest a more challenging fire season ahead.

In 2025, there were more than 2,700 wildfires statewide across jurisdictions, which was well above the 10-year average of about 2,000. However, those fires burned approximately 330,000 acres, which is far less than the 10-year average of more than 700,000 acres.

Statewide Wildfire Coordination and Preparation

Prevention, early detection and aggressive initial attack are the cornerstones to effective response and protection of Oregonians and our state’s natural resources. The state's fire protection system is administered through two primary agencies, ODF and OSFM, who coordinate closely with federal partners, sovereign Tribal nations, state and local partners, landowners and the contract firefighting community.

ODF is charged with the wildfire protection of 16 million acres across Oregon and is responsible for the state’s complete and coordinated wildfire protection system. ODF has a three-pronged approach to every fire season—prevention, detection, and aggressive initial attack—with the goal of minimizing wildfire and smoke impacts on Oregonians, communities, and our state’s natural resources. ODF uses tools including a multi-mission aircraft and statewide detection camera system to find wildfires as early as possible and get resources there quickly to keep the fires small. In addition to about 800 ODF personnel and more than 300 engines, tenders, dozers and other equipment, ODF also has statewide aviation resources that are moved based on fire danger. Additionally, ODF works with the Oregon Military Department and out-of-state partners for additional firefighting resources.

OSFM is charged with supporting statewide community and structure protection against wildfire, through partnerships with over 300 local fire departments. OSFM oversees the state’s Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System (OFMAS) which mobilized to eight conflagrations last year.

To rise to the challenge of the wildfire crisis in Oregon, OSFM is working diligently to prepare communities to be more resilient. The agency and its partners have completed more than 6,300 defensible space assessments. Learn more here.

How Oregonians Can Prepare Now

State agencies emphasized that small steps taken today can have major impacts during wildfire season. Oregonians are encouraged to:

Space and prune trees to prevent fire from climbing into tree canopies and transferring fire to your homes.

Remove leaves, pine needles, bark mulch, and other debris within 100 feet of structures or up to your property line.

Clean roofs and gutters of flammable debris.

Move combustible materials—like mulch and firewood—away from your home.

Keep plants trimmed and clear of dead material, especially near the house.

Avoid planting directly under eaves; leave at least a five-foot buffer.

Know your evacuation routes, be two weeks ready and sign up for emergency alerts at OR-Alert.

Know your local air quality smoke conditions by keeping up with DEQ’s Air now program: About AirNow | AirNow.gov

A link to a video of the media availability can be found here.

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