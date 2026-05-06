Bay Area Raised Jazz Diva Jacqui Naylor Returns to SFJAZZ for Four Electrifying Shows with Her All-Star New York Quartet

Jazz Vocalist & Composer Jacqui Naylor. Photo by Thomas Heinser Jazz Vocalist & Composer Jacqui Naylor. Performing at SFJAZZ Center May 15th & 16th. Photo by Thomas Heinser for Jacqui Naylor album The Long Game "Treasures of the Heart" 12th Album by Jacqui Naylor

Jazz Vocalist and Composer Jacqui Naylor Performs at SFJAZZ Center May 15th and May 16th with Esteemed NYC Bandmembers Andy Ezrin, Richie Goods, and Mike Piolet

I grew up in the Bay Area, and it’s always particularly meaningful to play at SFJAZZ. I’m honored to make music at this beautiful venue, with talented musicians, in a warm and welcoming city I love.” — Jacqui Naylor

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bay Area-raised jazz vocalist and composer Jacqui Naylor is set to captivate audiences with her soulful voice and innovative arrangements at San Francisco’s renowned SFJAZZ Center on May 15th and 16th . Naylor performs two shows each night, at 7:00 PM and 8:30 PM, with a stellar quartet featuring Andy Ezrin on piano, Richie Goods on bass, and Mike Piolet on drums, all in from New York.Naylor's return to SFJAZZ follows a string of sold-out performances in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Asia, and New Zealand, solidifying her reputation as one of the most compelling vocalists on the contemporary jazz scene. With 12 albums to her credit, including her latest, "Treasures of the Heart" (2024), Naylor is celebrated for her rich, wide-ranging vocals and distinctive approach to jazz standards, pop classics, and original music. Her unique sound, often described as a mix of jazz, R&B, and soul, is amplified by the tight and spontaneous interplay she shares with her bandmates. "Naylor has the chops and sensitivity to pull it off," writes the New York Times Magazine, highlighting her skilled ability to infuse jazz standards with classic rock grooves and vice versa.Naylor’s SFJAZZ concerts will feature new music, selections from "Treasures of the Heart," and fan-favorite requests spanning her illustrious career. Naylor’s discography boasts consistent placements on exclusive top ten lists, and her music has been prominently featured in ad campaigns, television shows, and films, including a dedicated documentary. Her music has been streamed millions of times across platforms and continents, and her latest album continues to earn critical acclaim.The Jacqui Naylor Quartet promises an evening of innovative and exciting music, thanks to the collective talent of its esteemed members:Andy Ezrin (Piano) is a versatile keyboardist, composer, and arranger who brings a wealth of experience to the stage. Ezrin has 12 trio recordings under his own name, including his recent release “I Was Here” featuring Randy Brecker, John Patitucci, and Donny McCaslin. Ezrin has recorded and toured extensively with: Chris Botti, David Sanborn, Michael Brecker, Madeleine Peyroux, Christopher Cross, Joe Jackson, Rickie Lee Jones, and New York Voices. Ezrin has also performed with U2’s Bono and Edge, Sting, James Taylor, Mavis Staples, Lady Gaga, John Mayer, Ne-Yo, 50 Cent, Miley Cyrus, Cyndi Lauper, Patti Austin, Renee Fleming, and Dr. John, among many others.Richie Goods (Bass) is an acclaimed solo artist and bandleader whose projects have garnered critical praise across genres. He is the youngest person ever inducted into the Pittsburgh Jazz Hall of Fame and is renowned for his powerful groove and versatility. Goods has recorded and toured with a variety of jazz and popular artists ranging from the Headhunters, Chris Botti, Lenny White, Louis Hayes and the Cannonball Adderley Legacy Band, Milt Jackson, Russell Malone, Vincent Herring, Manhattan Transfer, Walter Beasley, and Chien Chien Lu, to Brian McKnight, DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince, Whitney Houston, Christina Aguilera, Alicia Keys, and Common.Mike Piolet (Drums) is a dynamic drummer known for his expressive style and rhythmic precision. He toured for four years as percussionist with the first national tour of Hamilton and currently holds the principal percussion chair for the acclaimed musical on Broadway. He has performed with artists such as Eric Lewis, Veronica Swift, Chad Lefkowitz-Brown, Chien Chien Lu, and Richie Goods.What Naylor and her band create on stage is both sensitive and electric. Naylor has headlined with her quartet at many of the world’s most prestigious venues and festivals, among them the Monterey Jazz Festival, Jazz Aspen Snowmass, Ronnie Scott’s in London, Sunset-Sunside in Paris, Birdland in Hamburg, and Blue Note jazz clubs in New York, Milan, and Tokyo.Event Details:• Who: Jazz vocalist and composer Jacqui Naylor with Andy Ezrin (piano), Richie Goods (bass), and Mike Piolet (drums)• What: Four live concerts that are a mix of jazz, pop, and original music• When: Friday, May 15th, and Saturday, May 16th, at 7:00 PM and 8:30 PM each night• Where: SFJAZZ Center, 201 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA 94102 http://www.sfjazz.org • Tickets: $30-$35 general seating available at (415) 788-7353 and https://www.sfjazz.org/tickets/productions/25-26/jacqui-naylor To learn more about Jacqui Naylor and her music, visit https://jacquinaylor.com and https://linktr.ee/JacquiNaylor ###

SFJAZZ Singles: Vocalist Jacqui Naylor performs her original composition "We'll Shine Through" at SFJAZZ. Art Khu piano, Richie Goods bass, Josh Jones drums.

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