Maison Tergado Co-Founder Alexandra Vithana Launches Wonder Mom Club, a Private Mom Community Platform

Wonder Mom Club, a private, invite-only mom community platform, helps mothers connect, plan real-life meetups, and access AI-powered parenting tools in a safe, supportive environment.

Wonder Mom Club is a private, invite-only mom community platform supporting real-world connection, parenting resources, and AI tools for modern motherhood.

This isn’t about scaling as fast as possible, It’s about building something that actually works for the people using it.” — Alexandra Vithana

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new mom community platform built specifically for modern parenting needs is launching with a different approach to connection. Wonder Mom Club , founded by Maison Tergado co-founder Alexandra Vithana, is a private, invite-only parenting platform designed to help mothers connect in a way that feels safe, intentional, and grounded in real life.The platform was developed with support from AidePersona and within the broader system design of Maison Tergado. Its release follows an initial pilot phase with a small group of mothers who helped shape both the experience and core features of the platform.While many parenting apps and social platforms focus on content sharing and visibility, Wonder Mom Club is structured as a private mom network built around trust, intentional interaction, and real-world coordination. The goal is not to create another social feed, but to provide a parenting support platform where mothers can connect without pressure, noise, or the expectation to perform.Access to Wonder Mom Club is invite-only, with new members joining through existing users. This approach creates a trusted mom community where relationships are built through familiarity rather than open access, helping maintain a safe and supportive environment.Inside the platform, mothers can plan real-life meetups, organize playdates, and coordinate events using built-in tools designed for everyday parenting logistics. Users can create hangouts, manage attendance, and organize shared details such as locations, meals, and costs, all within a single parenting coordination platform.A key aspect of the platform is its use of AI-powered tools for moms designed to support everyday parenting and real-life coordination. Wonder Mom Club includes AI-driven menu analysis that identifies potential allergens based on individual user profiles, helping make group dining safer and easier to plan. The platform also offers anonymized forums with AI-supported guidance, allowing mothers to ask questions, share experiences, and receive support without exposing personal information. Additional features include a mom-focused AI assistant, curated parenting newsletters, and AI-assisted articles, tools, and parenting resources designed to help moms navigate daily life more easily.“Mothers are more connected than ever online, but that doesn’t always translate into real support,” said Alexandra Vithana.“I made this app with my fellow wonder moms in mind, who have shown the same support, vision, and mother ethic that I carry. They’re all so unique, and all so passionate about their lives. Each mom has made an impact in our village just by showing up for others. It inspired me to create something special to keep growing that village in a way that isn’t limiting, but brings more moms in.”The platform also includes private messaging, small group chats, and a community feed that stays within trusted networks. Unlike traditional social media, there are no public follower counts or algorithm-driven distribution, reinforcing its focus as a private social platform for moms rather than a public content network.The involvement of AidePersona focuses on integrating intelligent systems into the platform in a way that supports users without overwhelming them. These AI features operate in the background to simplify coordination, improve usability, and enhance the overall parenting experience.Maison Tergado has provided long-term system design and structural support, ensuring the platform is built to scale carefully while maintaining its core identity as a trusted parenting community platform.Early feedback from the pilot group has highlighted a noticeable difference compared to traditional parenting apps and social networks. Users described the experience as calmer, more private, and more aligned with real-life parenting needs.“It feels like something that fits into our lives instead of something we have to keep up with,” one early member shared.The rollout of Wonder Mom Club reflects a controlled growth strategy. Rather than opening to a broad audience immediately, the platform will continue to expand through invitation networks, allowing the community to grow organically while preserving trust and quality.Wonder Mom Club is currently available through invite-only access, with gradual expansion planned as new members are introduced through existing users.

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