Episcopal Impact Fund Announces 2026 Housing Security Grantee Cohort

EIF Housing Security Grants - Nine organizations. One foundation: home.

$400,000 Invested in Bay Area Organizations Advancing Housing Stability

As the need for stable housing across the Bay Area continues to grow, our grantees are on the front lines — delivering immediate relief while building lasting pathways out of homelessness. ” — Christina Alvarez, Executive Director, Episcopal Impact Fund

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nine Bay Area nonprofits. One shared belief: stable housing is the foundation for lasting change.

Episcopal Impact Fund is proud to announce $400,000 in grants to these organizations, together forming the Impact Fund's 2026 Housing Security Grantee Cohort.

"Every day, mothers living in our two residential homes are taking courageous steps toward a brighter future for themselves and their children. They are working hard to break cycles of instability, pursue education and employment, strengthen parenting skills, and build new foundations for their families,” said Michelle Stewart, Executive Director of New Creation Home Ministries. “Support from Episcopal Impact Fund is what enables us to help make these transformations possible, moving our families from housing insecurity to housing stability."

The 2026 Housing Security Grantee Cohort includes:

• 3rd Street Youth Center & Clinic (San Francisco, $45,000): Provides integrated health, mental health, housing, and youth development services to young people ages 12–27 in San Francisco's Bayview Hunters Point neighborhood.

• Alameda Point Collaborative (Alameda, $45,000): Provides permanent supportive housing, case management, counseling, and workforce development to over 500 formerly homeless clients at the former Alameda Naval Air Station.

• Greater Richmond Interfaith Program (Richmond, $50,000): A coalition providing emergency shelter, meals, case management, and support services to more than 15,000 homeless, hungry, and low-income individuals in the West County region annually.

• Life Learning Academy (San Francisco, $50,000): A public charter high school on Treasure Island offering academics, workforce development, on-campus housing, and college readiness programs to the Bay Area's most vulnerable youth.

• New Creation Home Ministries (East Palo Alto, $25,000): Provides transitional housing, case management, and parenting resources to at-risk pregnant and parenting mothers and their children through a holistic, faith-rooted approach.

• Raphael House (San Francisco, $45,000): San Francisco's first family homeless shelter, providing families with shelter, meals, case management, career development, and financial literacy education until they achieve lasting housing stability.

• San Francisco SafeHouse (San Francisco, $45,000): Provides housing, advocacy, and wraparound services to women experiencing housing instability, sexual exploitation, and trafficking through its Hope Center, transitional housing, and Bridge Housing programs.

• Serenity House (Oakland, $50,000): Empowers women who have survived violence, addiction, homelessness, and incarceration through case management, workforce development, financial literacy, and wellness programming.

• Youth Employment Partnership (Oakland, $45,000): Provides housing, job training, education support, and paid work experience to youth affected by homelessness, poverty, or the justice system.

Through these strategic investments, Episcopal Impact Fund continues its mission of ensuring that the Bay Area's most vulnerable neighbors have access to the dignified, stable housing they need to thrive.



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