Clyra Medical Technologies Reaches Exclusive ViaCLYR™ Distribution Deal in MENA

Clyra signs with Al-Hikma FZCO, a leading MENA healthcare distributor, to bring ViaCLYR™ to patients across the Middle East and North Africa.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clyra Medical Technologies , Inc. today announced it has recently entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Al-Hikma FZCO, headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to commercialize ViaCLYR™ across the Middle East and North Africa, with opportunity to expand into adjacent markets.The agreement reflects standard international distribution terms, including territory exclusivity tied to performance and the cooperation and protections customary in such contracts. Country-level regulatory work required for commercial sales across the territory has begun in key areas through a cooperative process between the parties.ViaCLYR™ is Clyra’s advanced wound irrigation solution, powered by its proprietary Clyrasept™ Copper-Iodine Complex Solution (CICS) technology — a broad-spectrum antimicrobial designed to be effective, biocompatible, and supportive of the body’s natural healing processes. https://www.clyramedical.com/clyraproducts “Al-Hikma FZCO is exactly the kind of partner we wanted in this region — established, deeply networked across the Middle East and North Africa, and credible with regulators and the clinical community,” said Steve Harrison, Chief Executive Officer of Clyra Medical Technologies. “Their portfolio strength in wound management makes ViaCLYR™ a natural fit, and with regulatory work already in motion we are well positioned to build commercial momentum.”“Clyra’s copper-iodine technology is differentiated and aligned with our mission to bring innovative, high-quality healthcare products to the communities we serve,” said Dr. Ali Farooq Abdul-Qader, Founder and Group CEO of Al-Hikma FZCO. “We look forward to a long and productive partnership.”About Al-Hikma FZCOAl-Hikma FZCO is a specialized healthcare distribution and marketing group headquartered in Dubai, UAE. Founded in 2005 by Dr. Ali Farooq Abdul-Qader, the company exports to approximately 25 countries, maintains more than 50 local distributor partnerships, employs around 500 people, and serves a population of more than 500 million across the Middle East, North Africa, and adjacent regions. Portfolio focus areas include conventional pharmaceuticals, wound management, medical devices, generics, food supplements, and OTC products. See www.alhikmaco.com About Clyra Medical TechnologiesClyra Medical Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX: BLGO), focuses on infection control and advanced wound care. Founded in 2012, the company develops and commercializes wound care solutions based on its proprietary Copper-Iodine Complex Technology, with FDA-cleared products delivered through strategic distribution partnerships. See www.ClyraMedical.com

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