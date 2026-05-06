Dan Smink, Founder and CEO of RefractROI, Named 2026 Colorado Titan 100 Recipient

Dan Smink, President & CEO of RefractROI

Award recognizes leadership in building system-driven growth that increases revenue and enterprise value

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RefractROI, a Denver-based growth-first marketing firm helping B2B companies build predictable, scalable revenue engines today announced that Founder and CEO Dan Smink has been named a 2026 Colorado Titan 100 recipient—an honor recognizing the region’s top CEOs and C-level executives for their leadership, vision, and impact.

The Titan 100 program distinguishes Colorado’s most accomplished business leaders across industries. Collectively, the 2026 honorees and their companies generate more than $20 billion in annual revenue and employ over 266,000 individuals.

Under Smink’s leadership, RefractROI has evolved beyond traditional marketing services to deliver a fully integrated growth model, aligning marketing, branding, sales, operations, and financial strategy into a unified system that drives measurable revenue growth and long-term enterprise value.

“Being recognized as a Titan 100 honoree is a reflection of the team, our clients, and the partnerships we’ve built,” said Dan Smink, Founder and CEO of RefractROI. “We believe growth is not driven by isolated tactics, but by aligning every part of a business to create meaningful and lasting impact.”

Smink will be honored at the Titan 100 awards celebration on June 4, 2026, at the National Western Center – LVC Arena in Denver. The event will bring together 100 of Colorado’s top business leaders for an evening of recognition, connection, and celebration.

“On behalf of the entire team at Wipfli, we extend our congratulations to the 2026 Titan 100 winners,” said Pete Aden, Partner at Wipfli. “Your innovation, leadership, and contributions continue to shape the future of business in Colorado and beyond.”

About RefractROI

RefractROI is a Denver-based growth-first marketing firm that helps B2B companies build predictable, scalable revenue engines. Founded in 2011 by Dan Smink, a Titan 100–recognized leader, RefractROI is grounded in a commitment to strategic partnerships, revenue growth, and increasing enterprise value. Working primarily with organizations generating $10M–$50M in revenue, RefractROI integrates marketing, branding, sales, operations, and financial strategy

into a unified system that drives measurable growth and long-term value. Through fractional CMO leadership and a curated partner network, RefractROI transforms disconnected functions into aligned growth engines. For more information, visit https://www.refractroi.com

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