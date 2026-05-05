90210 Enterprise Champions Authentic Connection at Los Angeles Leadership Week Partnership Panel

Ashkan Tabibnia at the Los Angeles Leadership Week 2026 Lesley Nase at the Los Angeles Leadership Week 2026 Dr Lester Bailey at the Los Angeles Leadership Week 2026 Michele Wilson at the Los Angeles Leadership Week 2026 Dr Natalie Forest at the Los Angeles Leadership Week 2026

90210 Enterprise champions authentic connection at LA Leadership Week, sharing "family secrets" of legacy and heart-centered leadership with the world.

BE YOU. I really mean that and if you are at networking events follow your internal guide, your IGS and have real conversation. There is someone out there for you; there is someone for everyone.” — Dr. Natalie Forest

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful display of institutional trust and collaborative vision, 90210 Enterprise hosted a landmark session during the prestigious Los Angeles Leadership Week. The panel, titled "How to Create Sustainable Authentic Business Relationships," marked a historic moment as the only session of the week where a partner of the Los Angeles Tribune was granted a dedicated, exclusive platform.Los Angeles Leadership Week stands as a monumental summit in the heart of the city, featuring a staggering roster of more than 200 world-class speakers and global visionaries. 90210 Enterprise shared this elite stage with legendary voices including Neale Donald Walsch, Forbes Riley, Sonia Choquette, Dr. John Demartini, Sharon Lechter, Brian Tracy, and Mark Victor Hansen. The event brought together heavyweights like Kevin Harrington, Dame Doria Cordova, Ken Honda, Dan Kennedy, and Joe Vitale, creating a massive convergence of leadership excellence that set the backdrop for 90210’s intimate and impactful discussion.This was no ordinary corporate presentation. Rather than a sales-driven presentation, the event unfolded as a "family sharing secrets"—a transparent, general discussion where the individual leaders of the 90210 Universe shared of themselves and the profound "why" behind their mission.A Synergy Beyond the StageThe session was anchored by the visible, deep-rooted connection between the leadership team. Moderated by Founder and CEO Ashkan Tabibnia, the panel radiated a high-energy synergy that bridged the gap between the stage and the audience. This alliance, born from the long-standing friendship between Tabibnia and Moe Rock, CEO of the Los Angeles Tribune, set the tone for a dialogue centered on the six pillars of the CORE leadership: Integrity, Authenticity , Service, Relationships, Resilience, and Presence.A Cohesive Narrative of Legacy and HeartThe energy in the room was electric, defined by a reciprocal flow between the leaders and the attendees. The panel frequently paused to acknowledge the audience, treating them as an extension of the 90210 family. This engagement illustrated the organization’s fundamental belief that business is, first and foremost, a human endeavor.Michele Wilson, CFO, set the foundation by redefining how we view one another in a professional space. "I don’t look at people as transactions," she explained. "I look at people as what they need and how I can serve them." This sentiment of service was echoed by Dr. Lester Bailey (affectionately known as "Chief"), who urged everyone to "Believe in the process." Reflecting on the inner journey of a leader, he shared a transformative truth from one of his mentors: "Once you have learned to doubt your own doubts, you will be the most successful, authentic person that you can be."The conversation then shifted to the internal architecture of success. Lesley Nase, Chief Relationship Officer, highlighted that the power to build a legacy begins within. "The future is Now," Nase stated. "If I want to manifest a successful business, then I am that business. It is not outside of me." She noted that the bridge to these high-level connections is built on a simple, often overlooked skill: "The most important thing I do is listen."Building on this theme of long-term vision, Dr. Natalie Forest, President and VP of Media, emphasized the group's collective commitment to the future. "We are focused on legacy; we are not just short-term, we are long-term," she shared, reinforcing that the 90210 Universe is designed to endure.The Final Charge: Protecting the LegacyAs the session drew to a close, the obvious affection and mutual respect between the leaders served as a living example of the "90210 way." Ashkan Tabibnia offered a final, powerful charge to the entrepreneurs in the room, reminding them that their greatest asset is their integrity."For entrepreneurs, do not give up... at the end of the day, make sure that your time, your expertise, and your way of life is not compromised," Tabibnia concluded. "There is nothing as valuable as what is your legacy."About 90210 Enterprise90210 Enterprise is a global private business network and synergetic architect of legacy. By curating high-level connections across strategic sectors—including finance, real estate, and philanthropy—the organization provides a seamless journey for visionaries to build lasting impact. Guided by the principle of "serving to elevate," 90210 Enterprise continues to be a beacon for those seeking to marry professional success with deep-seated human values.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.