40th Annual California Strawberry Festival Offers Strawberry Treats And Family Fun

Family fun at the California Strawberry Festival.

The festival is the ultimate experience for strawberry lovers.

The festival is filled with tasty strawberry-themed food and beverages, live entertainment, carnival rides, artisan and crafters area, and other activities, all in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. ” — California Strawberry Festival

VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 40th Annual California Strawberry Festival is set for Saturday and Sunday, May 16 and 17, at the Ventura County Fairgrounds (10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001). The festival is the ultimate experience for strawberry lovers. It is filled with tasty strawberry-themed food and beverages, live entertainment, carnival rides, an artisan and crafters area, and other activities, all in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. Hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., both days.Over 50 food and beverage vendors will serve a variety of strawberry fare, including strawberry-themed nachos, strawberry beignets, chocolate-dipped strawberries, strawberry funnel cakes, strawberry kabobs, strawberry popcorn, and strawberry smoothies, margaritas and beer. Festivalgoers can visit the Strawberry Shortcake Experience, where they can pile on the strawberries and whipped cream to build their own berry dessert for $7.Two stages will showcase bands performing reggae, Latin, rock, country, and R&B--all included with admission. Strawberryland for Kids offers puppet and magic shows on the Family Fun Stage, climbing walls, and carnival rides, all in a large indoor convention hall. Mind Works will bring its giant games, including Twister and Jenga, and a huge bubble arena.The Strawberry Shores pavilion will feature DJ music, a dance floor, high school drumlines, and the Ventucky Stompers (line dancing).Nearly 150 artisans from throughout California will display original works, including paintings, sculptures, ceramics, toys, accessories, clothing, photography, textiles, jewelry, and specialty foods. Many items are strawberry themed.An estimated 1.5 million strawberries will be eaten over the two-day festival.The California Strawberry Festival is a nonprofit organization run by an all-volunteer board. Participating nonprofit organizations have raised $5 million through the festival over the years.General admission is $15. Active military with ID and family and seniors 62 and over are $10. Youth ages 5 to 12 are $8, and children 4 and under are free. Tickets are available in advance at www.CAStrawberryFestival.org or upon entry to the festival.Festivalgoers are encouraged to use the free shuttles , which will run every 15 minutes to the festival from nearby locations in Ventura and Oxnard. Metrolink and Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner make regular stops throughout the festival weekend with discounted fares. The train station is located steps from the fairgrounds. Festival parking on-site is $30 per vehicle.For more about the festival, visit www.CAStrawberryFestival.org BackgroundThe festival pays tribute to California’s $3 billion strawberry industry. Ventura County’s Oxnard Plain, with its unique coastal environment of ocean exposure and year-round moderate temperatures, is ideal for the luscious fruit. Strawberries are Ventura County's largest crop, generating over $705 million in value in 2024.In the 1980s, City of Oxnard officials and a handful of local strawberry growers began exploring ways to celebrate the strawberry industry. The festival premiered in 1984 (it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID and returned in 2023). After eight years at its original site, the growing event moved in 1992 to Strawberry Meadows at College Park. In 2023, the festival moved to the Ventura County Fairgrounds, its current location.

40th Annual California Strawberry Festival

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