Phil L. Liberatore Supports New IRA Initiative, Says Expanded Access Could Transform Financial Futures for Millions

Philip Liberatore

As inflation pressures grow, a new proposal aims to expand retirement access and offer federal matching for underserved workers

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As rising costs continue to put pressure on everyday Americans, retirement savings have become harder to prioritize. With a large portion of the workforce still lacking access to employer-sponsored plans, CPA and tax advocate Phil L. Liberatore is backing a new initiative to expand access to Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), calling it “a step in the right direction.”

The initiative, introduced under the leadership of Donald J. Trump, is designed to make retirement savings more accessible, especially for gig workers, small business employees, and the self-employed. It includes expanded IRA options, a proposed federal match to boost contributions, and a simplified enrollment system.

“For a long time, access has been the issue,” says Liberatore. “A lot of people want to save, but they don’t have the structure or support to do it. This starts to fix that.”

One of the more notable parts of the proposal is the federal matching component, which would allow eligible individuals to receive additional government contributions. Liberatore says that kind of incentive could make a real difference, particularly for those who feel like they’re always playing catch-up financially.

“It’s not just about saving, it’s about making saving feel possible,” he explains. “When people see their money being matched, even in a small way, it changes how they think about the future.”

Liberatore points out that IRAs have always been a strong option for long-term planning because of their tax advantages, whether through deferred taxes or tax-free growth, depending on the account type.

“But here’s the part people overlook,” he adds. “Just having an IRA isn’t enough. How you use it matters, what kind you choose, how much you contribute, and when you withdraw. Those decisions have real tax consequences.”

That’s where, he says, working with a tax professional becomes essential.

“There’s a lot of nuance here,” says Liberatore. “The rules change, and everyone’s situation is different. A tax professional helps you avoid mistakes and make the most of what’s available.”

Liberatore believes the initiative is coming at the right time, as more Americans are rethinking their financial priorities.

“People are paying more attention now,” he says. “They’re asking better questions about their future. This gives them a tool, but they still need the right guidance to use it well.”

About Phil L. Liberatore

Phil L. Liberatore is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and tax advocate specializing in tax resolution and financial strategy. He works with individuals and businesses to navigate complex tax laws and build stronger financial outcomes.

To learn more about Liberatore and his work, click here: https://www.liberatorecpa.com/

Phil L. Liberatore is available for interviews.

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