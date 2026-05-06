CardSight AI Launches Pokémon Trading Card Identification, Expanding Catalog to over 9 Million Trading Cards

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Pokémon identification spans every era from the 1999 Base Set through Scarlet & Violet, with raw and graded slab support across the full CardSight AI platform.

Pokémon is one of the most beloved and historically significant trading card games ever made, and serving Pokémon collectors meant we had to do it right.” — Eric P. Nusbaum, CEO CardSight AI

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CardSight AI, Inc., the AI-powered identification infrastructure platform for the trading card industry, today launched Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) identification. The release brings the CardSight AI catalog to more than 9 million trading cards and extends the platform's industry-leading trading card AI identification beyond sports cards into the trading card game space. Pokémon trading card identification is available immediately across CardSight AI's REST API endpoints, native SDKs, and the recently announced real-time video streaming trading card identification Pokémon coverage on CardSight AI is comprehensive. Today's release supports every major Pokémon era from the original 1999 Base Set through the current Scarlet & Violet series. That includes early sets like Jungle, Fossil, Team Rocket, and Neo Genesis, era-defining releases from EX, Diamond & Pearl, HeartGold & SoulSilver, Black & White, XY, Sun & Moon, and Sword & Shield, and the Scarlet & Violet era's most-collected releases such as 151, Paldean Fates, and Evolving Skies. Raw Pokémon cards and graded slabs from PSA, Beckett, SGC, CGC, and TAG are all supported, with grading company and grade returned alongside identification results."Pokémon is one of the most beloved and historically significant trading card games ever made, and serving Pokémon collectors meant we had to do it right," said Eric Nusbaum, Co-Founder and CEO of CardSight AI. "This is not modern-only support, and it is not a partial catalog. It is end-to-end Pokémon coverage from the very first Base Set print through this year's releases, delivered with the same identification accuracy and speed our partners already rely on for sports cards."The Pokémon launch is built on the same trading card AI identification system that powers CardSight AI's existing sports card identification across baseball, football, basketball, and hockey. That system has been extended and tuned for the unique characteristics of Pokémon trading cards, including the dramatic visual evolution of Pokémon card design across the franchise's 27-year history, the wide range of holographic patterns, parallel variants, and the language differences across Japanese, English, and other regional releases.For developers, marketplaces, card shops, breakers, and grading companies already integrated with CardSight AI for sports card identification, Pokémon support requires no migration. The same API endpoints now return Pokémon identification results, and existing applications gain Pokémon capability the moment they query the API.Pokémon identification works across every CardSight AI capability, including photo-based identification, multi-card detection, graded slab identification, and real-time video streaming identification, which is available exclusively to enterprise partners. For partners using the streaming video pipeline, Pokémon cards can now be identified in real time from live video feeds, the moment they enter the frame. The combination opens the door to live Pokémon breaks, card shop point-of-sale identification, automated sorting and intake, and embedded Pokémon identification inside any application or marketplace integrated with CardSight AI."Adding Pokémon doubles the addressable surface area of every application built on CardSight AI overnight," Nusbaum added. "Our partners are no longer just sports card platforms or just TCG platforms. They are now full-spectrum collectibles platforms, capable of serving the entire hobby through one integration. That is exactly what infrastructure should do."Pokémon identification is generally available today across every CardSight AI plan, with no price increase for existing developers and full integration coverage for enterprise partners. Each future addition to the catalog, including Magic: The Gathering and One Piece, which has seen rapid growth in collector interest, will be delivered to existing customers at no additional cost. As the catalog grows, applications already built on CardSight AI will grow with it.About CardSight AI:CardSight AI, Inc. is the AI-powered identification infrastructure platform for the trading card industry. Based in Portland, Maine, the company provides trading card identification, catalog data, and market pricing through a REST API, native SDKs, and MCP endpoints for AI assistants. CardSight AI powers trading card applications, marketplaces, card shops, grading companies, and publishers across Baseball, Football, Basketball, Hockey, and Pokémon, with Magic: The Gathering and One Piece in active development. CardSight AI is part of the NVIDIA Inception and AWS Startup programs and is supported by the Maine Technology Institute. Learn more at https://cardsight.ai

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