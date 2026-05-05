SKIN THEORIE LAUNCHES IN AUSTRALIA: CLINICAL BOTANICAL SKINCARE BUILT FOR SKIN LONGEVITY

Barrier Protecting 3 Step Ritual Skin Care Rituals Trending

Adelaide-founded brand brings barrier-first formulations and Australian botanicals to consumers seeking results — without the 10-step routine.

Our formulas are luxury backed by logic: Australian-made, clinically considered, and designed to strengthen the barrier so your skin can perform at its highest level. No excess, no ingredient overload” — LJ - Founder & Creative Director, SKin Theorie

ADELAIDE, SA, AUSTRALIA, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adelaide, AUSTRALIA — Skin Theorie, a new Australian clinical botanical skincare brand, has launched into the Australian market with The Luminary Collection: five purposefully formulated products that combine clinically proven actives with the potency of Australian native botanicals. Designed for sensitive, normal to dry, and barrier-compromised skin, the collection challenges the industry's fixation on complexity — and replaces it with science-backed precision.Founded by LJ, an Adelaide-based creative director who spent years searching for a routine that actually worked for her changing skin, Skin Theorie was born from frustration with the market's answer to mature, sensitive skin: more steps, more actives, more promises. When LJ stripped her routine back to its essentials, her skin recalibrated. That turning point became the brand's foundation. The Luminary Collection — formulated in Australia and certified cruelty-free and vegan — is the result."Our formulas are luxury backed by logic: Australian-made, clinically considered, and designed to strengthen the barrier so your skin can perform at its highest level. No excess, no ingredient overload — just purposeful, high-performing essentials that deliver visible results without the drama."— LJ, Founder & Creative Director, Skin TheorieHero products include: Clarity — Gentle Gel Cleanser : A non-stripping gel cleanser that dissolves impurities while preserving the skin's moisture barrier. Key actives: Kakadu Plum, Panthenol. RRP $76.00 / 100ml. Resilience — Vitamin B Serum : A clinically intelligent serum that strengthens the skin barrier, reduces redness, and restores lasting calm. Key actives: Niacinamide, Panthenol, Ceramides. RRP $80.00 / 30ml. Radiance — Lux Day Cream : A brightening daily moisturiser delivering antioxidant protection and long-lasting hydration. Key actives: Kakadu Plum, Quandong, Hyaluronic Acid. RRP $82.50 / 50g.— Recovery — Pink Clay Mask: A refined treatment mask that detoxifies without stripping. Key actives: Pink Kaolin Clay, Aloe Vera, Kakadu Plum. RRP $76.00 / 50g.— Stillness — Lux Night Cream: A restorative overnight cream supporting barrier renewal while the skin sleeps. Key actives: Ceramides, Peptides, Quandong. RRP $87.00 / 50g.The Luminary Collection is available now exclusively at skintheorie.com.au. Complimentary samples available to media on request. Stockist and wholesale enquiries: hello@skintheorie.com.au.

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