SurfiAI Launches Single Pane of Glass Company Dashboard with 60+ API Integrations and AI-Powered KPI Analytics

SurfiAI unifies company KPIs across 60+ business apps into one AI-powered dashboard with automated analytics and intelligent remediation recommendations.

Companies don't suffer from a lack of data — they suffer from a lack of one place to see it. SurfiAI gives every team one AI-powered view of what's working and what to do.” — SurfiAI Spokesperson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEW YORK, NY — SurfiAI today announced the launch of its new Single Pane of Glass company dashboard, a unified AI-powered analytics platform that connects to over 60 business APIs and delivers real-time KPI insights, anomaly detection, and intelligent remediation recommendations — all from a single screen.Designed for operations leaders, executives, and IT teams who are tired of jumping between tools, SurfiAI consolidates data from across the modern business stack — CRM, finance, marketing, support, productivity, cloud infrastructure, HR, e-commerce, communications, and more — into one cohesive view. The platform's AI engine continuously analyzes those KPIs, surfaces what matters, and recommends concrete next steps when something goes off track.KEY FEATURES:• 60+ API Integrations — Out-of-the-box connectors for the most widely used SaaS, cloud, and business platforms.• Single Pane of Glass — Every KPI that matters to your company, side by side in one unified dashboard.• AI-Powered Analytics — Automatic trend detection, anomaly alerts, and natural-language KPI explanations.• Intelligent Remediations — When a metric slips, SurfiAI suggests concrete remediation steps and the systems to act in.• Cross-System Correlation — Connect cause and effect across tools (e.g. ad spend → pipeline → revenue → churn).• Custom KPI Builder — Define company-specific KPIs from any combination of connected sources.• Role-Based Views — Tailored dashboards for executives, managers, and operators.• Privacy-First Architecture — Built on the same security-first foundation as the broader SurfiAI platform.WHY IT MATTERS:Most companies today operate across dozens of disconnected SaaS tools. Critical KPIs live in silos, dashboards proliferate, and leaders waste hours stitching together a single view of business health. SurfiAI's Single Pane of Glass eliminates that friction — turning fragmented data into one continuously updated, AI-curated command center for the company.A SurfiAI spokesperson said: "Companies don't suffer from a lack of data — they suffer from a lack of one place to see it. SurfiAI gives every team a single, AI-powered view of what's working, what isn't, and exactly what to do about it."USE CASES:• CEOs and operators tracking company-wide health in real time• RevOps teams correlating marketing, sales, and finance KPIs• IT and DevOps leaders monitoring infrastructure and SaaS spend• Customer Success teams unifying product usage, support, and churn signals• Founders and boards getting one trusted snapshot of the businessAVAILABILITY:The SurfiAI Single Pane of Glass dashboard is available now at https://surfiai.com . Companies can request a demo or get started by visiting the SurfiAI website.ABOUT SURFIAI:SurfiAI builds privacy-first AI tools for modern businesses, including peer-to-peer AI assistants and the Single Pane of Glass company dashboard that unifies KPIs across 60+ business APIs with AI analytics and intelligent remediations. Learn more at https://surfiai.com MEDIA CONTACT:SurfiAI Media RelationsEmail: info@surfiai.comPhone: 914-217-0658Website: https://surfiai.com

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