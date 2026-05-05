SafetyCamAI Launches Visual Similarity Image Search App for iPhone with Privacy-First Design

Upload any photo and discover visually similar images from publicly accessible websites — no data collection, no identity verification, just smart search.

We built SafetyCamAI to give people a powerful visual search tool that respects their privacy from the ground up — no data collection, no profiling, just intelligent visual discovery.” — SafetyCamAI Spokesperson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SafetyCamAI today announced the official launch of SafetyCamAI, a new visual similarity image search app for iPhone that lets users upload any photo and discover visually similar images from publicly accessible websites using advanced image analysis technology. The app is available now on the Apple App Store as a free download with optional premium subscription.Designed with privacy as a core principle, SafetyCamAI processes images securely and does not collect any user data — a rare commitment in today's image-search landscape. The app is purpose-built for visual discovery, not personal identification: it does NOT identify individuals, verify identities, or provide personal information.KEY FEATURES:• Visual Similarity Search — Snap or upload any photo and instantly find visually similar matches across publicly accessible websites.• Advanced Image Analysis — Powered by modern AI to deliver accurate similarity scores for every result.• Secure & Private Processing — No data collection, no tracking, no identity verification.• Simple, Intuitive Interface — Designed for fast, friction-free visual discovery.• Gamification System — Earn XP, level up, build daily streaks, and unlock achievements as you search.• Reliable Subscription Restore — Premium access reliably restores on login or when returning from background.• Pixel-Perfect Redesigned Home Screen — Refined typography and spacing for a polished experience.USE CASES:SafetyCamAI is ideal for verifying the source of an image found online, discovering products or scenes that look similar to a photo, researching publicly available visual content, and supporting KYC-style visual workflows for businesses where appropriate.A SafetyCamAI spokesperson said: "We built SafetyCamAI to give people a powerful visual search tool that respects their privacy from the ground up. There's no data collection, no profiling — just intelligent visual discovery in your pocket."AVAILABILITY & PRICING:SafetyCamAI is available now as a free download on the Apple App Store for iPhone (requires iOS 15.1 or later). Premium features unlock with an auto-renewing monthly subscription of $9.99, providing unlimited image searches and advanced functionality. Subscriptions can be canceled anytime at least 24 hours before the end of the current billing period.ABOUT SAFETYCAMAI:SafetyCamAI is a privacy-first visual similarity image search platform developed by ProInstallers LLC. The company is committed to building AI-powered tools that deliver real utility without compromising user privacy. Learn more at https://safetycamai.com MEDIA CONTACT:SafetyCamAI Media RelationsEmail: info@galaxytranslate.comPhone: 914-217-0658Website: https://safetycamai.com

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