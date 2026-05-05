Teachers of Tomorrow Names Arilene Gaxiola 2026 National Teacher of the Year

SAN LUIS, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teachers of Tomorrow, the nation’s leading alternative teacher certification program, is proud to announce Arilene Gaxiola as the 2026 Teachers of Tomorrow National Teacher of the Year. This national honor recognizes one exceptional educator selected from Teachers of Tomorrow state-level honorees across the country for outstanding impact in the classroom and school community.Gaxiola serves as an eighth-grade math teacher at San Luis Middle School in the Gadsden Elementary School District in San Luis, Arizona. She is known for delivering intentional, student-centered instruction that supports both academic achievement and social-emotional growth. Her approach emphasizes real-world connections, accessibility, and high expectations for all learners.Teachers of Tomorrow’s National Teacher of the Year award celebrates educators who demonstrate excellence in instruction, leadership, and dedication to students. Gaxiola’s work reflects the program’s mission to empower passionate individuals to succeed in today’s classrooms and make a lasting impact on children and communities.“Our Teacher of the Year program recognizes educators whose commitment, skill, and heart are changing lives,” said Dr. Heath Morrison, Chief Executive Officer of Teachers of Tomorrow and former superintendent. “This year’s honoree, Arilene Gaxiola, stands out for her exceptional dedication to her students and her innovative approach to education. Arilene exemplifies the profound impact teachers can have, and we’re proud to recognize her as our 2026 National Teacher of the Year.”As National Teacher of the Year, Gaxiola will receive $5,000 to support her classroom and complimentary professional development to continue refining her practice and leadership as an educator.ABOUT THE HONOREEArilene Gaxiola is an eighth-grade math teacher at San Luis Middle School in the Gadsden Elementary School District. Known for thoughtful, real-world instruction and an unwavering commitment to students’ academic and social-emotional growth, Gaxiola adjusts lessons to meet diverse learning needs.Her nominator, principal Maryela Saucedo, highlighted Gaxiola’s impact, noting that she is “diligent and intentional when teaching, using real-world connections to make complex math concepts accessible so students can truly master them.”That impact is reflected in measurable results and expanded learning opportunities. Last year, four of Gaxiola’s students earned perfect scores on Arizona’s Academic Standards Assessment (AASA) in math. She also supports younger learners beyond her own classroom, helping lead after-school work in the district’s Early College Program to strengthen sixth graders’ math proficiency for the ACT, and contributing to the AASA Math Prep Academy through targeted sessions and individualized interventions.For Gaxiola, the work is rooted in student belonging and belief: “For many students, school is their safe place, and when they feel valued and supported, they begin to believe in themselves and their future.”With the $5,000 award, Gaxiola plans to expand hands-on, engaging math learning that connects concepts to real life, investing in manipulatives, visual aids, interactive lessons, and project-based activities designed to reach different learning styles. Her goal is to strengthen a classroom culture where students feel safe, respected, and confident taking risks as they learn.For more information about Teachers of Tomorrow’s national and state Teacher of the Year honorees, visit https://www.teachersoftomorrow.org/teacher-of-the-year-2026/ ABOUT TEACHERS OF TOMORROWTeachers of Tomorrow is the nation’s largest teacher preparation program, offering flexible, affordable, online training pathways for aspiring educators. Since 2005, Teachers of Tomorrow has certified more than 90,000 teachers nationwide and awarded over $500,000 in scholarships. The organization is part of The Rise Fund portfolio, a global impact investment fund focused on driving positive social and environmental change. Learn more at www.teachersoftomorrow.org

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