Playoff SOSS Featured at JMU’s 41st Annual Duke Club Golf Classic

Playoff SOSS at JMU

SOSS Bros introduces its co-branded Playoff SOSS at a premier JMU alumni event featuring donors, student-athletes, and coaches.

HARRISONBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HARRISONBURG, Va. — At this year’s 41st Annual Duke Club Golf Classic, one of James Madison University ’s longstanding alumni and donor events, attendees were introduced to a new addition on the course: “ Playoff SOSS .”SOSS Bros, a growing sauce brand built around community-driven experiences, was featured as part of the event, offering participants the opportunity to sample its signature product while connecting with fellow alumni and supporters of JMU Athletics.The Duke Club Golf Classic brings together many of the university’s most dedicated contributors, along with student-athletes and head coaches, creating a setting that blends tradition, philanthropy, and the spirit of JMU Athletics. For SOSS Bros, being part of the event was an opportunity to engage with that community in a meaningful and memorable way.“There’s something special about being part of an event like this,” said Hesham Hafez, co-founder of SOSS Bros. “You’re surrounded by people who care deeply about the university, from alumni to athletes and coaches, and it creates a different kind of connection.”The featured product, Playoff SOSS, was developed as a co-branded concept inspired by the competitive energy that defines college athletics. Its creamy texture and balanced heat offered a distinct take on traditional hot sauces, drawing interest from attendees throughout the day.Rather than focusing solely on product, the experience centered on interaction, conversations, sampling, and shared moments across different parts of the JMU community. The setting allowed the brand to be introduced in a way that felt aligned with the tone and purpose of the event.SOSS Bros has continued to expand through university partnerships and community-based activations, including appearances at large-scale campus events such as Maryland Day at the University of Maryland. Learn more at https://www.sossbros.com At JMU, however, the focus was on engaging a more intimate audience closely tied to the university’s athletic and alumni network.For the team behind SOSS Bros, opportunities like the Duke Club Golf Classic represent more than exposure, they offer a chance to connect with communities that value tradition, competition, and shared experience.As the brand continues to grow, it plans to build on these types of collaborations, bringing new products and ideas into environments where connection and community come first.Media ContactKarim HafezCo-Founder, SOSS Broskarim@sossbros.com703 469 9399

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