SurfiAI Launches Treasure Finder GPS App for Metal Detectorists Riding EUCs and E-Bikes

AI-powered GPS treasure mapping with 3D satellite maps, live audio dB graph, Target ID, depth calculator, and offline return navigation — free on the App Store.

Metal detectorists who ride are scouting acres in a single afternoon. We built Treasure Finder GPS so they can see exactly where their best signals were and find the way home.” — SurfiAI Spokesperson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SurfiAI today announced the release of SurfiAI Treasure Finder GPS , a new AI-powered navigation app built specifically for metal detectorists who hunt while riding electric unicycles (EUCs) and e-bikes. The app is available now as a free download on the Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/surfiai-treasure-finder-gps/id6761138952 SurfiAI Treasure Finder GPS combines real-time GPS tracking, 3D satellite mapping, live audio signal analysis, and intelligent return navigation in a single app designed to help riders cover more ground, mark more targets, and never lose their way back.Built for Riders Who DetectMost metal detecting apps assume the user is on foot. SurfiAI Treasure Finder GPS was purpose-built for the growing community of detectorists who ride EUCs, e-bikes, and similar personal electric vehicles to scout larger areas faster. The app records every ride with a color-coded trail — green, yellow, and red — based on the strength of the audio signal coming off the user's metal detector, making it instantly clear where the most promising hits occurred.Key Features• Real-Time GPS Tracking — Every ride is recorded with a colored path based on live audio signal strength.• 3D Satellite Map with Globe View — Hunt and review your finds against high-resolution satellite imagery on every screen.• Live Audio Detection with dB Graph — Visualize signal strength in real time with a waveform display.• Target ID Lookup — Built-in metal identification with dig recommendations, optimized for the Minelab Equinox 800.• Pinpoint Depth Calculator — Estimates target depth on a 1–5 bar scale.• Photo Pins on Map — Drop photo pins where you make finds and review them later on the map.• Ride History with Full Replay — Replay any past ride with the full colored trail and signal data.• Smart Return Home Navigation — Retrace your exact path back to your starting point — works offline.• Screen Recording — Capture rides directly in-app and review them in History.• Bluetooth GPS Relay — Send GPS data to companion devices, ideal for EUC riders.Privacy by DefaultConsistent with SurfiAI's privacy-first philosophy, the Treasure Finder GPS app collects no user data. As listed on the App Store, the developer has confirmed that no data is collected from this app — ride data, location history, and finds remain on the user's device.A Niche Built for Real Hunters"Metal detectorists who ride are scouting acres of ground in a single afternoon, and the existing apps just weren't designed for them," a SurfiAI spokesperson said. "We built Treasure Finder GPS so riders can see exactly where their best signals were, find their way back to a specific hit, and return home safely even with no cell service."Availability and PricingSurfiAI Treasure Finder GPS is free to download on the Apple App Store and is compatible with iPhone (iOS 16+), iPad (iPadOS 16+), and Mac (macOS 13+ with Apple Silicon). Optional Premium subscriptions are available via native Apple In-App Purchase, with monthly and yearly plans.Download SurfiAI Treasure Finder GPS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/surfiai-treasure-finder-gps/id6761138952 For more information about SurfiAI's privacy-first AI products, visit https://surfiai.com About SurfiAISurfiAI builds privacy-first AI tools that run on the user's own device. From offline AI assistants and on-device peer-to-peer agents to specialized navigation apps for niche communities, SurfiAI's products are designed to deliver powerful capability without sending user data to the cloud.Media Contact:SurfiAIWebsite: https://surfiai.com Email: info@galaxytranslate.com###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.