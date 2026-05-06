PurrCon Returns to Indianapolis PopCon With Celebrities and Rescue Story

KJ McGlinn, founder of PurrCon, with Jacob Bartlett of Circle City Ghostbusters holding Marshmallow — PurrCon's first adoption story — at last year's event inside Indianapolis PopCon.

PurrCon returns to Indianapolis PopCon May 8–10 with Sean Astin, national feline health experts, kitten therapy, and the adoption story nobody saw coming.

People come to PurrCon because they love their cat deeply. They leave knowing how to love them even better — and having had a lot of fun along the way.” — KJ McGlinn, Founder, PurrCon

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jacob Bartlett, a member of Circle City Ghostbusters, attended PurrCon at PopCon in Indianapolis last year with the intention of taking a Ghostbusters II-themed photo with one of the kittens on the convention floor.He did not expect to leave with a new cat."Little did I know that I'd be struck with love at first sight," said Bartlett. "I didn't want to take her back over to PurrCon. I wanted to take her to my house. What started as a 'Carpathian Kitten Loss' joke became PurrCon's first adoption story and a bond I can't imagine my life without now."Bartlett subsequently adopted Marshmallow from Alliance for Responsible Pet Ownership (ARPO), an Indianapolis rescue organization. This year, Circle City Ghostbusters has named ARPO as their official charity for PopCon 2026. Bartlett will share his story on stage at PurrCon this weekend.PurrCon returns May 8–10, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center as part of PopCon, a multi-day pop culture event held annually in Indianapolis.Expert Programming and National PartnersPurrCon 2026 features programming from EveryCat Health Foundation, VEG ER for Pets, and Dr. Elsey's on feline health, emergency care, and behavior. Nationally recognized pet expert Steve Dale joins the speaker lineup. A celebrity panel featuring Joey Luthman (Weeds) and Allisyn and Dylan Snyder (Disney XD) will discuss their campaign to raise $1 million for cats."People come to PurrCon because they love their cat deeply. They leave knowing how to love them even better — and having had a lot of fun along the way. That's what this whole thing is for," said KJ McGlinn, founder of PurrCon and Kitty Correspondent on Pet Pals TV.Celebrity GuestsPopCon celebrity guests include Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things), Patrick Warburton, Diedrich Bader, Alan Lee (K-Pop Demon Hunters), and a My Hero Academia 10-year reunion. Last year, Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect) and Famke Janssen (X-Men) took part in ikitten therapy sessions on the convention floor.Event ProgrammingPurrCon programming includes kitten therapy sessions with adoptable cats, Musical Cat Boxes, Feline Fact or Fiction trivia, and Cozy Cat Chats. Additional activities include bracelet making, cat origami, and enrichment activities. Dixie the Praying Dog serves as PurrCon's official roving reporter. McGlinn will record a new season of The Cat Conversation podcast live at the event, with the Cat Heroes Roundtable and SuPURR Stories featuring rescuers and community members.Local CommunityPurrCon and PopCon are both Indianapolis-based organizations. McGlinn, a local media personality, created PurrCon and serves as Kitty Correspondent on Pet Pals TV. PopCon is locally owned and operated by Carl Doninger and Kris Keys. Community partners include Alliance for Responsible Pet Ownership (ARPO), Indy Neighborhood Cats, and Animal Outreach of Shelby County. Local businesses and vendors will also be represented at the event.Event DetailsPurrCon at PopConIndiana Convention Center | Indianapolis, INMay 8–10, 2026Media ContactKJ McGlinn | KJ Media Companykj@kjmediaco.com

PurrCon 2026 at PopCon Indianapolis — Official Sizzle Reel

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