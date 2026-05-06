PurrCon Returns to Indianapolis PopCon With Celebrities and Rescue Story
PurrCon returns to Indianapolis PopCon May 8–10 with Sean Astin, national feline health experts, kitten therapy, and the adoption story nobody saw coming.
He did not expect to leave with a new cat.
"Little did I know that I'd be struck with love at first sight," said Bartlett. "I didn't want to take her back over to PurrCon. I wanted to take her to my house. What started as a 'Carpathian Kitten Loss' joke became PurrCon's first adoption story and a bond I can't imagine my life without now."
Bartlett subsequently adopted Marshmallow from Alliance for Responsible Pet Ownership (ARPO), an Indianapolis rescue organization. This year, Circle City Ghostbusters has named ARPO as their official charity for PopCon 2026. Bartlett will share his story on stage at PurrCon this weekend.
PurrCon returns May 8–10, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center as part of PopCon, a multi-day pop culture event held annually in Indianapolis.
Expert Programming and National Partners
PurrCon 2026 features programming from EveryCat Health Foundation, VEG ER for Pets, and Dr. Elsey's on feline health, emergency care, and behavior. Nationally recognized pet expert Steve Dale joins the speaker lineup. A celebrity panel featuring Joey Luthman (Weeds) and Allisyn and Dylan Snyder (Disney XD) will discuss their campaign to raise $1 million for cats.
"People come to PurrCon because they love their cat deeply. They leave knowing how to love them even better — and having had a lot of fun along the way. That's what this whole thing is for," said KJ McGlinn, founder of PurrCon and Kitty Correspondent on Pet Pals TV.
Watch the PurrCon sizzle reel: https://youtu.be/OQLDEqxHEdk
Celebrity Guests
PopCon celebrity guests include Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things), Patrick Warburton, Diedrich Bader, Alan Lee (K-Pop Demon Hunters), and a My Hero Academia 10-year reunion. Last year, Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect) and Famke Janssen (X-Men) took part in ikitten therapy sessions on the convention floor.
Event Programming
PurrCon programming includes kitten therapy sessions with adoptable cats, Musical Cat Boxes, Feline Fact or Fiction trivia, and Cozy Cat Chats. Additional activities include bracelet making, cat origami, and enrichment activities. Dixie the Praying Dog serves as PurrCon's official roving reporter. McGlinn will record a new season of The Cat Conversation podcast live at the event, with the Cat Heroes Roundtable and SuPURR Stories featuring rescuers and community members.
Local Community
PurrCon and PopCon are both Indianapolis-based organizations. McGlinn, a local media personality, created PurrCon and serves as Kitty Correspondent on Pet Pals TV. PopCon is locally owned and operated by Carl Doninger and Kris Keys. Community partners include Alliance for Responsible Pet Ownership (ARPO), Indy Neighborhood Cats, and Animal Outreach of Shelby County. Local businesses and vendors will also be represented at the event.
Event Details
PurrCon at PopCon
Indiana Convention Center | Indianapolis, IN
May 8–10, 2026
purrconindy.com | popcon.us
Media Contact
KJ McGlinn | KJ Media Company
kj@kjmediaco.com
KJ McGlinn
KJ Media Company, LLC
kj@kjmediaco.com
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PurrCon 2026 at PopCon Indianapolis — Official Sizzle Reel
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