OnMark Capital Advises Swedish Manufacturer Blåkläder Workwear on Its Acquisition of Diamondback Toolbelts

HINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OnMark Capital https://www.onmarkcapital.com/ ), an outsourced corporate development partner to family offices, independent sponsors, corporations, and private equity firms, announced today that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Blåkläder Workwear, one of Europe’s largest and most respected producers of premium workwear, on its acquisition of U.S.-based Diamondback Toolbelts.Founded in 1959 and based in Svenljunga, Sweden, Blåkläder develops, produces, and distributes premium workwear, gloves, and footwear designed to meet the needs of tradespeople with high demands for functionality, quality, design, and sustainability. Blåkläder is a family-owned and operated enterprise with operations in 20+ countries, and has developed state-of-the-art ISO- and LEED-certified manufacturing capabilities, producing over 5 million garments annually.The combination brings together Blåkläder’s decades-long expertise in high-performance technical workwear with Diamondback’s category-leading utility belt systems and accessories, trusted by professional tradespeople globally. Together, the companies expect to accelerate innovation across jobsite apparel and gear, expand distribution across North America and internationally, and deliver a more integrated, performance-driven product offering for skilled trades and industrial professionals working in demanding environments.“Blåkläder and Diamondback share a deep commitment to the trades and to building gear that performs when it matters most,” said Amanda Dusing, Chairman of Blåkläder. “By combining our technical garment engineering with Diamondback’s ergonomically designed tool systems, we’ll deliver a more complete solution that enhances safety, comfort, and productivity on the job.”“This transaction aligns two highly complementary brands and capabilities,” said Eric Nelson, OnMark Capital. “Blåkläder gains a premium platform in the U.S. tools-and-accessories segment, while Diamondback benefits from a partner with global scale. We’re proud to support Blåkläder again as they continue to advance a differentiated, trades-first growth strategy.”This acquisition marks OnMark Capital’s second transaction with Blåkläder, underscoring a strong and ongoing advisory partnership and the firm’s continued focus on cross-border M&A across industrial, manufacturing, building products, and specialty consumer sectors.About Blåkläder WorkwearBlåkläder Workwear is one of the world's foremost manufacturers of premium workwear and one of the most trusted names in the trades. Known for durability and functional design, the company produces a range of apparel—including reinforced trousers, outerwear, and safety garments—trusted across construction, industrial, and service sectors. Headquartered in Sweden, Blåkläder is represented globally across more than 20 countries and has long been driven by four core values: quality, function, design, and sustainability.About Diamondback ToolbeltsDiamondback Toolbelts is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of premium ergonomic tool belts, pouches, and accessories used by professional tradespeople. The company is known for its modular belt systems engineered for comfort, durability, and peak performance on demanding jobsites.About OnMark Capital, Inc.OnMark Capital is an outsourced corporate development partner that helps investors and companies originate and convert proprietary, off-market acquisition opportunities. The firm works with family offices, independent sponsors, private equity firms, and corporations across North America and Europe, combining targeted research with thoughtful, direct engagement to connect clients with business owners beyond traditional sale processes. OnMark also provides transaction advisory support as needed, and supports both platform and add-on acquisitions with a focus on long-term, sustainable inorganic growth strategies. For more information, visit www.onmarkcapital.com or OnMark Capital on LinkedIn

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