Snyder Psychology Inc. Honoured with 2026 Canadian Choice Award for Excellence in Psychological Services

Snyder Psychology Inc. is recognized for its integrated, outcome-focused mental health services, supporting recovery and long-term well-being in Calgary.

This award is a meaningful recognition of the work our team does each day and the trust our clients place in us.” — McKenzie Snyder

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Canadian Choice Award proudly recognizes Snyder Psychology Inc. as a 2026 award winner in the Psychologists category, highlighting its commitment to evidence-based care, clinical excellence, and meaningful client outcomes.Founded in 2021 and based in Calgary, Snyder Psychology Inc. is a multidisciplinary mental health clinic providing psychological and rehabilitation services. The clinic supports individuals experiencing trauma, mental health challenges, and functional impairment, with a focus on helping clients regain stability, improve well-being, and return to meaningful roles in their daily lives.What sets Snyder Psychology apart is its integrated, whole-person approach to care. By combining evidence-based therapies such as cognitive behavioural therapy, dialectical behaviour therapy, and eye movement desensitization and reprocessing with coordinated psychological and occupational support, the clinic delivers practical, outcome-focused treatment. This collaborative model ensures clients receive comprehensive care tailored to both their mental health and functional recovery.“This award is a meaningful recognition of the work our team does each day and the trust our clients place in us,” said McKenzie Snyder of Snyder Psychology Inc. “It reflects our commitment to providing high-quality, compassionate care and reinforces the importance of maintaining strong clinical standards in all aspects of our work.”Winning the Canadian Choice Award has strengthened the clinic’s visibility within the Calgary community and reinforced its reputation as a trusted provider of mental health services. The recognition has also contributed to increased interest in its services and created new opportunities to connect with both clients and professional partners.Snyder Psychology’s impact extends beyond individual care. By helping clients improve emotional regulation, rebuild daily functioning, and return to work or meaningful activities, the clinic contributes to stronger families, healthier workplaces, and more resilient communities. Its work often supports individuals during critical periods, providing the structure and guidance needed to navigate complex challenges.Over the past year, the clinic has continued to expand its multidisciplinary team and refine its service model to better meet the needs of both private and insurer-referred clients. These developments reflect a continued focus on accessibility, quality, and long-term outcomes.Looking ahead, Snyder Psychology Inc. plans to further grow its clinic, enhance access to care, and continue developing innovative, evidence-based approaches that support sustainable client progress. The team remains committed to advancing mental health services while maintaining the ethical, client-centred standards that define its work.The Canadian Choice Award honours businesses across Canada that demonstrate excellence in service, innovation, and community impact. Snyder Psychology Inc.’s recognition reflects its dedication to delivering high-quality care and supporting individuals on their path to meaningful change.A Celebration of Excellence in Canadian BusinessesCanadian Choice Award is a trusted symbol of business excellence across Canada. Each year, it celebrates businesses that stand out for their innovation, dedication, and positive impact, honouring the businesses Canadians know, trust, and support most. The organization is driven by a passion for supporting small and medium-sized businesses and helping them gain meaningful recognition within their communities.With a growing national presence and an expanding vision, Canadian Choice Award continues to evolve its platform to serve both businesses and consumers better. The organization is actively exploring new initiatives aimed at deepening engagement, strengthening community connections, and creating additional opportunities for Canadian businesses to grow and be discovered.About Snyder Psychology Inc.Snyder Psychology Inc. is a Calgary-based multidisciplinary mental health clinic providing evidence-based psychological and rehabilitation services. Founded in 2021, the clinic specializes in supporting individuals experiencing trauma, mental health challenges, and functional impairment through a collaborative, client-centred approach. With a focus on clinical excellence and real-world outcomes, Snyder Psychology Inc. continues to help clients build stability, improve well-being, and return to meaningful, sustainable lives.Snyder Psychology Inc. SocialsLinkedIn: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/snyder-psychology Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/snyderpsychology/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/snyderpsychology/

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