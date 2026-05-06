Bond-Pro Appoints Chief Technology Officer to Lead AI-Driven Transformation of Surety Platform

Bond-Pro appoints veteran Fortune 500 technologist to lead AI innovation and redefine the future of digital surety operations

Bringing in a CTO with a deep focus on AI enables us to move faster, operate smarter, and deliver transformative value to our customers.” — Fred Duguay, Founder & CEO of Bond-Pro

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bond-Pro, a leading provider of technology solutions to the surety industry, today announced the appointment of a Vahid Rafizadeh as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to accelerate the company’s AI strategy and modernize its core platform.Rafizadeh has over 20 years of experience building cutting-edge, mission-critical systems for some of the world’s largest Fortune 500 financial institutions, including Chase, TD Bank, the Federal Reserve, and J.P. Morgan. He brings deep expertise in agentic AI, multi-LLM architectures, and enterprise-grade AI systems, helping organizations leverage advanced automation, intelligent workflows, and secure, scalable AI solutions to modernize complex business operations.The newly appointed CTO role will focus on embedding advanced artificial intelligence capabilities across Bond-Pro’s surety platform, including intelligent automation of underwriting workflows, predictive risk modeling, fraud detection, and AI-assisted user experiences for agents, underwriters, and insureds.“This is a pivotal step in Bond-Pro’s evolution,” said Fred Duguay, Founder and CEO of Bond-Pro. “AI is fundamentally reshaping how Surety business is evaluated, processed, and underwritten. Bringing in a CTO with a deep focus on AI enables us to move faster, operate smarter, and deliver transformative value to our customers.”In addition to advancing AI capabilities, the CTO will oversee engineering best practices, platform scalability, and cost optimization through modern development frameworks and tooling.“This role is about more than technology—it’s about redefining the future of surety,” Duguay added. “Our goal is to create a platform that not only supports the industry but actively elevates it through intelligence, automation, and insight.”Bond-Pro’s investment in AI reflects its broader commitment to innovation and leadership in the surety market, positioning the company to meet growing demand for digital transformation across carriers, MGAs, and agencies.About Bond-ProBond-Pro is the leading developer of AI-Native surety automation and management software. Bond-Pro products have been utilized by many insurance carriers and hundreds of insurance agencies worldwide for over 30 years. The software drives premium growth, improves underwriting efficiency, reduces costs, and mitigates risk. Bond-Pro’s technology platform and services enable surety professionals to effectively manage the entire surety life cycle, including account and bond underwriting, scoring, rating, and decision making. For more information visit https://bond-pro.ai or call +1 (813) 413-7576.#Surety #SuretyBonds #SuretyAI #AI #FutureProof #SuretyTech #Insuretech

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.