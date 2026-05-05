STU FROST EXPANDS U.S. SALES LEADERSHIP AT GEMINOS SOFTWARE
Geminos Strengthens U.S. Sales Leadership to Support Growing Demand for Enterprise AI Solutions
Snyder brings more than 25 years of enterprise software sales experience, with a track record of leading complex, multi-stakeholder deals for Fortune 500 organizations. He previously held senior roles at Oracle and Microsoft and has helped scale high-growth companies through strategic go-to-market execution, account expansion and consultative selling.
“Paul has spent his career helping large enterprises translate technology into real business impact,” said Stu Frost, CEO of Geminos Software. “As demand accelerates for AI that actually works in complex environments, his ability to navigate enterprise sales cycles and build long-term partnerships will be critical to our next phase of growth.”
Snyder added, “Enterprises are looking for more than AI experiments — they need systems that drive consistent, reliable outcomes. Geminos is addressing a fundamental gap in the market by connecting knowledge and data to real decision-making. I’m excited to help expand that impact across U.S. enterprise customers.”
Learn more about Stuart Frost: https://www.geminos.ai/about/stu-frost/
About Geminos Software
Geminos Software, led by visionary CEO Stu Frost, is an AI decision-intelligence company that connects AI systems to real-world business outcomes. Its platform includes KnowledgeWay, which structures enterprise knowledge through living Enterprise Knowledge Graphs, and CauseWay, which delivers causal, data-driven decision support. Together or independently, these capabilities help organizations move from AI experiments to measurable enterprise ROI.
Julie Frost
Geminos Software
+1 949-290-3452
julie.frost@geminos.ai
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