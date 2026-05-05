NutriRoot Introduces 180-Day Satisfaction Guarantee Across Hair Wellness Product Line

NutriRoot’s formulations feature a plant-based Brassinosteroid complex and are now supported by a 180-day satisfaction guarantee.

Our goal with this policy is to provide greater flexibility and confidence adopting the system. We're that confident in the science that powers NutriRoot.” — Dan Norlander, Chief Science Officer

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NutriRoot, a hair wellness company focused on plant-based formulations, announced the introduction of a 180-day satisfaction guarantee across its full line of hair care systems. The policy is designed to provide customers with additional time to evaluate their experience with the products.Hair growth follows a natural biological cycle that can take several months to produce visible changes. Many products in the category offer return windows ranging from 30 to 60 days. NutriRoot’s extended 180-day guarantee is intended to better align with this general timeline, offering customers a longer evaluation period.“We believe customers should have adequate time to assess a product within the context of the natural hair cycle,” said Dan Norlander, Chief Science Officer at NutriRoot. “Our goal with this policy is to provide greater flexibility and confidence adopting the system. We're that confident in the science that powers NutriRoot.”NutriRoot’s formulations feature a proprietary plant-based Brassinosteroid complex. Brassinosteroids are naturally occurring plant compounds that have been studied for their role in plant growth and cellular processes. The company’s products are designed to support scalp care and overall hair wellness as part of a consistent routine.The 180-day satisfaction guarantee applies to NutriRoot’s range of systems tailored to different hair care preferences and needs. Product bundles may include shampoo, topical applications, and complementary tools, depending on the system selected. NutriRoot also offers optional virtual consultations with members of its team to help guide product selection and usage.NutriRoot products are available exclusively through the company’s website at nutriroot.co. Additional information about consultations and product offerings can be found at NutriRoot.co.SourcesPatent, Brassinosteroids in Treating Androgen-Associated Conditions“Brassinosteroids Regulate Root Growth, Development, and Symbiosis”Background on overseas success and creator180-Day Guarantee

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