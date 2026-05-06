Goodguys Rod & Custom Returns to Downtown Nashville to Celebrate Hot Rods with the All-New Legends of Hot Rodding Event

Celebrate Hot Rods and Car Culture at the Goodguys Rod & Custom Legends of Hot Rodding Weekend, May 15-16, at the Fairgrounds Nashville

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the world’s largest hot rodding association, is returning to downtown Nashville with a unique event dedicated to the roots of hot rodding – the Legends of Hot Rodding presented by BASF! This exclusive, intimate event takes place May 15 & 16 at the renovated Fairgrounds Nashville and will be packed with the best hot rods and customs set to the soundtrack of Nashville’s top local music artists.Not only will the Fairgrounds be packed with hot rods and pre-1965 specialty cars and trucks, but Goodguys will also be choosing the prestigious 2026 Tanks, Inc. Hot Rod of the Year, part of their “Top 12 of the Year” awards program presented by BASF. The Hot Rod of the Year competition starts Thursday morning as participants wheel their hot rods through a 100-mile reliability run that includes scenic back roads and a stop at Music City Raceway to complete a couple drag strip runs! The cars return to the Fairgrounds to be displayed Friday and Saturday with the winner being announced Saturday afternoon.Music has always been a cornerstone of the hot rodding scene and Goodguys will keep that tradition rolling by hosting eight top Nashville-based bands and musicians on the Advanced Plating Soundstage presented by Alloway’s Hot Rod Shop to keep the good times rocking! There will be a Pinstripers Brush Bash for a chance to score cool, one-off artwork, autograph sessions with top builders and hot rodding icons, great food and special displays including the York Speed Shop Speakeasy presented by Ethos Brewing, plus other hot rod parts manufacturers and vendors.As part of Goodguys special awards, renowned builder Bobby Alloway of Alloway’s Hot Rod Shop will be selecting his Top 10 Builders Choice cars and trucks which will be presented a unique trophy during Saturday afternoon’s awards ceremony. Over 50 other awards will be presented in the parade of hot rods including the Tanks, Inc. Hot Rod of the Year.From rumbling engines to swirling guitar notes, Goodguys inaugural Legends of Hot Rodding event promises to deliver good times and great memories celebrating hot rods, music, and the shared spirit of the hot rodding car culture.For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: www.legendsofhotrodding.com WHAT: Goodguys 1st Legends of Hot Rodding presented by BASFWHERE: The Fairgrounds Nashville – 401 Wingrove Street, Nashville, TN 37203WHEN: May 15 & 16, 2026, 8am - 5pmTICKET INFO: Purchase at the gate or online, www.legendsofhotrodding.com MEDIA INFO: Media Requests

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