City holds second “Rebuild Oʻahu” event in Lāʻie to support storm recovery efforts​

DPP staff assisted attendees with a range of questions, including building permits, grading requirements, flood zone regulations, and Special Management Area

guidelines. Staff also helped residents create HNL Build accounts and walked them through the permitting process step by step.

“Storm recovery can feel overwhelming, and it doesn’t happen overnight,” Apuna said. “We’re committed to walking alongside our community with one-on-one support to make the process clearer, easier, and more manageable.”

DPP will evaluate the need for additional “Rebuild Oʻahu” events in the future. In the meantime, residents affected by the recent storms can access repair information and additional resources at www.honolulu.gov/dpp.

Those who sustained storm damage are also encouraged to submit a report at oneoahu.org.