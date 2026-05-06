Five things to know about the National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln, Nebraska

A cowboy rides during the 2021 National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln, Nebraska. The world’s largest youth rodeo returns to Lincoln July 19–25, offering thrilling competition and a one-of-a-kind fan experience. Photo credit: DigitalSky Dual arenas host simultaneous competition at the Sandhills Global Event Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, site of the 2026 National High School Finals Rodeo. The setup keeps nonstop action underway during the world’s largest youth rodeo. Photo credit: DigitalSky Under arena lights, a cowgirl navigates the poles during pole bending at the 2021 National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln, Nebraska. The world’s largest youth rodeo returns to the Sandhills Global Event Center July 19–25. Photo credit: DigitalSky

Across the Midwest, one rodeo offers a rare opportunity to see top youth competitors from across North America

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 1,800 high school rodeo athletes from across the U.S., Canada and beyond will travel to Nebraska this summer to compete in the world’s largest youth rodeo.The National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR), set for July 19–25 in Lincoln , marks one of the closest opportunities in years for Midwest audiences to attend the event.Here are five reasons for fans to check out the 2026 NHSFR at the Sandhills Global Event Center 1. Nonstop action in side-by-side arenasUnlike traditional rodeos, the Sandhills Global Event Center features two side-by-side arenas running events simultaneously, so the action never slows down. With hundreds of the world’s best rodeo athletes competing, fans will want to keep an eye on the leaderboard, which also moves quickly.2. A great place to learn about rodeoThe NHSFR offers a welcoming and friendly environment for fans new to the sport. From barrel racing and bull riding to breakaway roping and goat tying, the NHSFR showcases a wide range of events, plus dozens of rodeo queens. Last year’s NHSFR All-Around Cowboy Cort Jones of Allerton, Iowa, says kindness and community are easy to find among this gathering, despite drawing more than 100,000 people. “You can walk up to any person and ask them a question, and they’ll be more than happy to help you out or point you in the right direction.”3. Rodeo’s roving homecomingDespite rotating host cities, the NHSFR is considered rodeo’s homecoming. The weeklong extravaganza includes long-standing traditions, family legacies, multi-generational reunions, sparkly pageantry, thrilling competition, and even nightly dances for the teen contestants. The pop-up city at the Sandhills Global Event Center’s RVUniverse Campgrounds creates an unmatched homecoming atmosphere.4. The stars of tomorrowThe NHSFR offers a rare chance to see the next generation of talent before they go pro. The NHSFR world champions post times comparable to professional rodeo circuits. After the event in Lincoln this July, many will go on to compete at that level.5. The region’s biggest rodeo and equine expoOff the dirt, fans can explore one of the largest Western and equine shopping events in the region featuring national, regional and local retailers. The booths offer everything from fashionable home décor, clothing and accessories to equine products and gear. Whether people are there to shop, watch, or soak in the atmosphere, they'll find what you're looking for. No ticket is required for entry.For event details, schedules, and rodeo ticket information, visit NHSFRLincoln.org ###About National High School Finals RodeoThe National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR), sanctioned by the National High School Rodeo Association and presented by Cinch, is recognized as the world’s largest youth rodeo. Each year, the nation’s top high school rodeo athletes compete across a range of events for national titles, scholarship money and championship buckles.About Sandhills Global Event CenterSandhills Global Event Center (formerly Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds) is a public nonprofit county fairground owned and managed by the Lancaster County Agricultural Society since 2001. SGEC is the home of the annual Lancaster County Super Fair and offers year-round space for up to 500 days of local 4-H/FFA and other youth education and sports activities, as well as local to national nonprofit, business, government, and family events.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.