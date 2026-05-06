Utah Broadband Awarded $23 Million USDA ReConnect Grant and Loan to Expand High-Speed Fiber Across Rural Northern Utah

Ben Elkins, CEO of Utah Broadband

Strategic Investment to Deploy 315 Miles of New Fiber, Connecting 3,000+ Homes and Businesses in Cache, Summit, Utah, and Wasatch Counties

Choosing the right partner for a project of this magnitude was critical, and Utah Broadband’s track record of reliability and community focus made us the clear choice” — Ben Elkins, CEO of Utah Broadband

DRAPER, UT, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utah Broadband (UBB) announced today that it has been awarded nearly $23 million in funding from Round 5 of the USDA Rural Utilities Service (RUS) ReConnect Loan and Grant Program. This significant investment will facilitate the deployment of a state-of-the-art Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) network, bringing world-class high-speed internet to underserved rural areas across Cache, Summit, Utah, and Wasatch Counties in Northern Utah.The project, identified as RUS Project UT 1707-A59, consists of a 50 percent grant and 50 percent loan structure (nearly $11.5 million each). This funding enables Utah Broadband to construct 315 miles of new fiber-optic infrastructure, providing symmetrical 10/10 Gbps broadband capabilities to over 3,000 homes, businesses, farms, and essential community anchor institutions. This expansion marks Utah Broadband’s official entry into Cache County, further solidifying its role as a regional leader in rural connectivity."This award represents more than just infrastructure; it’s about bridging the digital divide for our neighbors who have been left behind by the modern economy," said Ben Elkins, CEO of Utah Broadband. "By bringing multi-Gigabit speeds to rural Northern Utah, we are ensuring that our rural students, small business owners, and families have the same opportunities as those in the most connected urban centers. This is a pivotal phase in UBB’s growth and a testament to our unwavering commitment to community empowerment."The USDA ReConnect Program, launched in 2018, is a centerpiece of federal efforts to expand high-speed internet access to rural America. Now in its fifth round, the program has directed billions of dollars toward building the digital backbone necessary for modern agriculture, education, and healthcare."Choosing the right partner for a project of this magnitude was critical, and Utah Broadband’s track record of reliability and community focus made us the clear choice," said Mike Simmons, Utah Broadband’s vice president of Fiber and Wireless Development. "Rural Utah requires a provider that understands our unique geography and the specific needs of residents. We have consistently demonstrated the technical expertise and local heart required to get the job done right."With this expansion, Utah Broadband continues its rapid growth trajectory, positioning itself as the premier partner for federal and state broadband initiatives. This project serves as a cornerstone of its ongoing mission to ensure that no community is left offline.About Utah BroadbandUtah Broadband has been connecting Utah communities since 2002, delivering fast, reliable internet with a focus on local service and exceptional value. Serving both the Wasatch Front and Back, we combine cutting-edge technology with a commitment to keeping our customers connected, whether at home, at work, or on the go. As a proud subsidiary of Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE: BOC), we're backed by strength and built for the future. To learn more, visit utahbroadband.com or call (801) 717-2002.About the USDA ReConnect ProgramThe USDA Rural Development’s ReConnect Program offers loans and grants to provide funds for the costs of construction, improvement, or acquisition of facilities and equipment needed to provide broadband service in eligible rural areas. More information is available at www.usda.gov/reconnect ##Forward-Looking StatementsMatters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs, or projections.

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