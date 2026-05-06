Brand-New Sesame Street Live Production, Elmo's Got the Moves, to Visit More Neighborhoods Across North America

Elmo's Got the Moves Elmo's Got the Moves Elmo's Got the Moves

Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and their Sesame Street friends to bring their unforgettable celebration to even more families through the Fall of 2026

We’re excited to expand Elmo’s Got the Moves to additional cities this fall and continue bringing this experience to families across North America.” — Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-CEO of Round Room Live

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Round Room Live is proud to announce the continuation of Elmo’s Got the Moves, an all-new Sesame Street Live production, to even more cities across the U.S. and Canada beginning this September. This joyful and engaging show invites children—and their families—to sing, dance, and move along with their favorite friends from Sesame Street in a heartwarming, interactive celebration unlike anything they’ve seen before.Tour stops will include Bangor, Dallas, Moose Jaw, and many more cities. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 8, with pre-sales starting today, Wednesday, May 6. For tickets and more information, visit SesameStreetLive.com.Elmo’s Got the Moves will have kids and parents alike out of their seats and dancing along with Elmo and his Sesame Street friends as they move and groove to fan-favorite songs, including “Sunny Days,” “Elmo’s Got the Moves,” and “Letter of the Day.” Families will discover fun and playful ways to move—from yoga and jumping rope to cartwheeling and silly dance moves— all in a welcoming environment that brings the magic of Sesame Street from the screen to the stage. More than just a show, Elmo’s Got the Moves is a shared moment of laughter and learning - an experience you and your child will treasure long after the final song.This brand-new live tour gives families the ultimate way to experience Sesame Street—bringing the joy, music, and characters they know and love off the screen and onto the stage in an unforgettable, interactive celebration.“We’re excited to expand Elmo’s Got the Moves to additional cities this fall and continue bringing this experience to families across North America,” said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-CEO of Round Room Live. “The show blends music, movement, and storytelling in a way that reflects everything audiences love about Sesame Street, and we’re proud to deliver a live experience that resonates with both kids and parents.”“Elmo’s Got the Moves brings music, movement, and joyful learning to life, and we’re excited to share that experience with even more families as the tour expands,” said Jennifer Ahearn, SVP, Strategic Partnerships & Themed Entertainment.Enhance your Elmo’s Got the Moves ticket with an exclusive Photo Experience, where your family will have the opportunity to make a lasting memory by taking a photo alongside some of your favorite Sesame Street friends. Please note: to attend, each guest must have both a Photo Experience ticket and an Elmo’s Got the Moves show ticket. Children must be accompanied by an adult.Fans can visit SesameStreetLive.com now for tour dates and ticket information, and sign up to be the first to hear news and exclusive offers. Follow Sesame Street Live social media for exclusive tour content. A current list of tour dates can be found below and at SesameStreetLive.com. Additional dates and cities will be announced soon.UPCOMING ELMO’S GOT THE MOVES FALL 2026 TOUR DATES:Tuesday, Sep. 29 – Cross Insurance Center – Bangor, MESunday, Oct. 4 – The Capitol Theatre – Rome, NYTuesday, Oct. 6 – Paramount Art Center – Ashland, KYWednesday, Oct. 7 – Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center – Johnstown, PAThursday, Oct. 8 – The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts – Wilkes-Barre, PASunday, Oct. 11 – Hanover Theatre & Conservatory – Worcester, MASaturday, Oct. 17 – Wilson Center – Wilmington, NCSunday, Oct. 18 – Luhrs Performing Arts Center – Shippensburg, PAThursday, Oct. 22- Durham Performing Arts Center – Durham, NCFriday, Oct. 23 – Florence Center – Florence, SCWednesday, Oct. 28 – ETSU Martin Center for the Arts – Johnson City, TNFriday, Oct. 30 – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center – Shipshewana, INSunday, Nov. 1 – Old National Centre – Murat Theatre – Indianapolis, INFriday, Nov. 6 – Honeywell Center – Wabash, INSaturday, Nov. 7 – Hobart Arena – Troy, OHSunday, Nov. 15 – The Majestic Theatre – Dallas, TXSaturday, Nov. 21 – Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (Lyric Theater) – Cerritos, CASunday, Nov. 22 – Fox Performing Arts Center – Riverside, CATuesday, Nov. 24 – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts – Santa Rosa, CAThursday, Dec. 3 – TCU Place – Saskatoon, SKFriday, Dec. 4 – Temple Gardens Centre – Moose Jaw, SKSaturday, Dec. 5 – Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts – Winnipeg, MBWednesday, Dec. 9 – Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts – Bloomington, ILThursday, Dec. 10 – Oshkosh Arena – Oshkosh, WIFriday, Dec. 11 – Orpheum Theater – Madison, WISaturday, Dec. 12 – Rialto Square Theatre – Joliet, ILAll cities/dates are subject to change.FOLLOW SESAME STREET LIVEOfficial Website: www.SesameStreetLive.com Facebook: @SesameStreetLiveInstagram: @SesameStreetLiveTikTok: @SesameStreetLiveFOLLOW ROUND ROOM LIVEOfficial Website: www.roundroomlive.com Facebook: @roundroomliveTwitter: @roundroomliveInstagram: @roundroomliveAbout Sesame Workshop:Sesame Workshop is the global nonprofit behind Sesame Street and so much more. For over 50 years, we have worked at the intersection of education, media, and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts, all in service of empowering each generation to build a better world. Our beloved characters, iconic shows, outreach in communities, and more bring playful early learning to families in more than 190 countries and advance our mission to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. Learn more at www.sesame.org and follow Sesame Workshop on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X.About Round Room Live:Round Room Live is a global leader in producing and promoting live family entertainment, and immersive exhibitions, transforming iconic intellectual properties into expansive, interactive experiences that engage audiences of all ages worldwide. With tours spanning Europe, Australia, Asia and the Americas and installations in major cities such as London, Los Angeles, and Toronto, Round Room Live delivers high-quality, large-scale productions and live experiences that captivate and inspire. Their dynamic portfolio of touring theatrical shows includes popular titles such as Blippi on Tour, Sesame Street Live!, CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE, Peppa Pig Live, Shrek the Musical, and Nitro Circus. Beyond these, Round Room Live’s Immersive and Entertainment Experiences division has produced, managed and/or toured celebrated exhibits such as Formula 1: The Exhibition, The Rolling Stones, Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free., Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Mandela: The Official Exhibition.

Elmo's Got The Moves│The Brand New Sesame Street Live Show!

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