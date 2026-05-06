AI Spending Surges, but Strategy Lags: New Keynote Targets Widespread Corporate Misalignment

Create Work That Thinks Smarter

Changecology Launches Executive Keynote Helping Organizations Align Teams, Accelerate Adoption, and Unlock AI ROI

Without alignment, AI doesn't accelerate progress—it simply amplifies confusion.” — Tracy Allen

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As organizations scramble to integrate Artificial Intelligence, a critical flaw has emerged: it’s not a lack of technology causing the struggle—it’s a lack of direction. Today, Changecology and its Founder, Tracy Allen, announced a provocative new keynote experience designed to move companies past the "AI noise" and toward a unified, high-performance future.The keynote, titled " AI Isn’t the Problem. Your Alignment Is ," challenges the current corporate obsession with tool acquisition and frantic upskilling. The Changecology team address the fragmentation that occurs when senior leadership, middle management, and frontline employees operate with entirely different mindsets regarding AI’s role in the business.Moving from Noise to Harmony“Right now, companies are acting like an orchestra where everyone is talented and everyone is playing, but nobody is in the same key,” says Tracy Allen, Founder of Changecology. “Without alignment, AI doesn't accelerate progress—it simply amplifies confusion. We created this keynote to help leaders pause long enough to get everyone in tune, turning a technical shift into a definitive leadership moment.”The keynote draws on real-world experiments with today’s most popular AI frameworks, revealing a startling truth: most resources are too fragmented to be useful. Changecology’s approach focuses on three core pillars of transformation: Resetting Mindsets: Shifting the conversation from job security fears to strategic relevance.• Creating a Common Language: Bridging the gap between executive strategy and managerial implementation.• Making AI Practical: Moving away from theoretical "must-learn" lists toward a shared vision of how to sell, communicate, and operate.A Leadership Moment, Not a Technical OneTracy Allen argues that the organizations winning the AI race won't be those with the most tools, but those with the clearest shared understanding of how to use them. This keynote is specifically built for leadership teams who recognize that AI is, at its heart, a leadership challenge rather than a software update.By aligning the different layers of an organization—from those focused on strategy to those concerned with daily implementation—Changecology ensures that AI becomes a tool for progress rather than a source of fragmentation.About ChangecologyChangecology, led by Founder Tracy Allen, works with forward-thinking leadership teams to navigate complex organizational shifts. Through interactive keynotes and hands-on workshops, they help companies align their teams, modernize their mindsets, and make emerging technologies like AI practical and profitable.

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