Nate Smith to headline Fort Drum’s Mountainfest concert on June 25

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (May 5, 2026) -- Fort Drum officials joined representatives from AmeriCU inside Hays Hall on May 5 to announce the concert lineup at Mountainfest this summer.

Country music artist Nate Smith will headline the free AmeriCU Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert, at 7 p.m. June 25 on Division Hill, with special guest Chayce Beckham.

After missing last year’s concert due to illness, Smith will get another chance to entertain the Mountainfest crowd. In 2020, his song “Wildfire” went viral on social media, which led to a major record deal. He collaborated twice with Avril Lavigne on “Bulletproof” and “Can You Die from a Broken Heart.”

Beckham is the only artist to win American Idol by performing his own songs during the 2021 season. He scored his first country radio hit with the platinum single “23.”

“Since 2011, this concert has been a proud tradition, one dedicated to honoring the valiant service of our military members and bringing our community together in gratitude and support for the 10th Mountain Division,” said Alissa Sykes Tulloch, AmeriCU vice president and chief operating officer.

While the concert draws thousands to Division Hill every year, Tulloch said the experience is more than just music.

“At every concert, there is a moment that really stands out,” she said. “Watching children sit on their parents’ shoulders, or enjoying it for their first time, singing along, waving their hands and soaking up in the pure joy of the day. That’s when this event becomes more than just a concert to us. It becomes a moment of connection, and we are honored to be able to bring that to all of you.”

Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commanding general, joined Tulloch for the concert reveal and spoke about the festivities, to include the Division Live demonstration and Salute to the Nation event.

“It celebrates everything about Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division," he said. “It’s esprit de corps, and it brings together our Soldiers, our families, our civilians, and this incredible community that we call our home.”

Gates will open at noon on Division Hill for attendees to enjoy FMWR midway games and activities, a car show, and the many food trucks and vendors on site.

Additional Mountainfest information and updates can be found at https://drum.armymwr.com/mountainfest and http://www.facebook.com/DrumFMWR. Community members can always find the latest installation activities and events on the My Army Post app (MAPA), available to download on the Google Play and Apple App Store.