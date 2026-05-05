Charleston District turns sand into strategy: Reimagines coastal engineering on South Carolina’s coast

Innovation is changing how we approach coastlines, redefining them not as rigid borders but as dynamic systems where engineering works in sync with nature.

On April 20, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Charleston District, marked a milestone on the Isle of Palms by completing two forward-thinking dredging and sand placement efforts. Through the Breach Inlet Beneficial Use Projects, the team transformed routine maintenance of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway (AIWW) into an opportunity, relocating approximately 700,000 cubic yards of beach-quality sand to strengthen and sustain the island’s coastal system, turning necessity into ingenuity.

Guided by its “Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork” mindset, the Charleston District reimagined dredged material as a strategic asset rather than a byproduct, signaling a broader shift in coastal engineering—one where sustainability, efficiency, and innovation converge.

“These projects represent a major step forward in the beneficial use of dredged material in our state,” said Jacob Kyzar, project manager. “It’s not waste — it’s a valuable resource and our goal with these projects is to provide multiple benefits to the area,” he said.

This approach embraces natural systems, requiring teams to navigate uncertainty and manage complexity. Project teams drive success through careful design, continuous monitoring, and a willingness to adapt as conditions evolve.

The Charleston District advanced its navigation mission on the AIWW by addressing one of the most troublesome shoals for mariners. The Breach Inlet project ensures long-term, safe navigation along this critical waterway. Rather than storing dredged material elsewhere, the district strategically placed the sand in the intertidal zone between 2nd and 10th Avenue on Isle of Palms, putting it to beneficial use. Natural waves and tidal action then wash, sort, and gradually distribute the sand along the beach profile, strengthening and enhancing the shoreline.

“We’re pleased to complete a project that advances our navigation mission, enhances the natural environment and provides a major economic benefit to our local partners,” said Lt. Col. Todd Mainwaring, Charleston District commander. “The innovative approach we used on this was challenging; however, the lessons we learned will help pave the way for more efficient projects,” he said. “Additionally, the City of Isle of Palms has been an incredible partner.”

Unlike traditional beach renourishment projects that build wide, dry-sand beaches, this team placed sand below the high-tide line and delivered the work at no additional cost to the City of Isle of Palms. The AIWW operations and maintenance program funded most of the effort.

“The Army Corps of Engineers has been a good partner, and this was hopefully the first of many smaller sand placements projects the island can benefit from in future years,” said Phillip Pounds, Mayor of Isle of Palms.

As with most innovative approaches, the team faced challenges. In this case, they had to manage material compatibility issues, including clay mixed in with the sand.

“It’s not ideal, Kyzar said. “However we knew there were going to be challenges, and we quickly had crews out there cleaning up the shoreline to ensure the sand placement was going to be a success for the local communities.”

The Charleston District partnered closely with the City of Isle of Palms and state regulatory agencies throughout the project, coordinating efforts to ensure success while protecting coastal resources.

The Breach Inlet effort reinforces the shoreline today and establishes a replicable model for smarter, more adaptive infrastructure projects—where every cubic yard moved serves a purpose beyond its origin.