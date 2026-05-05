Defense Supply Center Richmond wins 2025 Secretary of Defense Environmental Award

Supporting the warfighter is the top mission at Defense Supply Center Richmond – but preserving the site's history is also a priority. DSCR recently received the 2025 Secretary of Defense Environmental Award for Cultural Resources Management, Small Installation, recognizing its environmental and cultural stewardship.

“Winning the Secretary of Defense Environmental Award is a significant honor for DSCR, recognizing our commitment to preserving the rich history of this land,” said Adam Berry, environmental engineer for DLA Installation Management Richmond. “This award highlights the dedication of our team to protecting sites that tell the story of the area – from its earliest Native American inhabitants, through early settlement, and the Army's presence during key historical moments.”

[The Secretary of Defense Environmental Awards program](https://www.denix.osd.mil/awards/2025dod/), established in 1962, recognizes Defense Department installations and individuals for exemplary environmental and cultural stewardship.

Jimmy Parrish, chief of DLA Installation Management Richmond’s Installation Operations Division, added, “This award also demonstrates our ability to preserve the installation’s cultural significance while providing employees with a suitable and comfortable environment to effectively support the warfighter.”

Cultural resources management plays a surprising but vital role in defense logistics. It’s not just about preservation for preservation’s sake – it’s about mission readiness that respects the land’s heritage.

“While mission readiness and cultural preservation can sometimes appear to be competing demands, DSCR views them as complementary,” Berry said. "We achieve balance through proactive planning, early consultation with stakeholders, and integrating cultural resource considerations into all project phases.”

From October 2022 to September 2024, DSCR’s cultural resources program achieved significant milestones. This included rebuilding, reglazing and repainting the original and irreplaceable windows on Bellwood Manor, a hallmark of the installation’s historic district.

“We were also able to repoint the extensive original brickwork on the eastern border wall; and repairing and repainting the original metal gate and fencing,” said Parrish.

The nomination package also highlighted the renovations to the former Eastgate guard house (Building 37) and the construction of Buildings 46 and 47, which were designed with approval from the Virginia State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) to reflect both the past and present. Parrish said the brick color matches existing historic structures, and the architecture balances large glass panels with traditional, warehouse-inspired brickwork.

The entire DSCR boundary has been categorized as a historic district since 2009. The Bellwood Manor and its surrounding pastures are also federally protected locations listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1978.

“This critical achievement … is directly linked to the successful collaboration between our Environmental Management Division and our Installation Operations Division,” Parrish said.

Modern projects also incorporate historical considerations. The interior of Bellwood Manor was restored from 2020 to 2021.

“DSCR has a design guide outlining how new projects should blend with historical buildings,” Berry said, while emphasizing that preservation efforts extended beyond buildings.

“The Environmental team is pursuing the design of bio-retention units within the elk pastures,” Parrish said. “Once constructed, these units will capture elk waste and allow it to drain into the soil, preventing it from reaching Kingsland Creek

Over the past year, DSCR has hosted about 25 windshield tours, showcasing its cultural story to Defense Department and DLA visitors, community organizations, and even descendants of the original landowners.

“The interest in the installation’s history is rewarding,” Parrish said. “We take great pride in showcasing our preservation efforts.”

The team uses tools like ArcGIS, ePIX, VCRIS, and SharePoint, and collaborates with partners including SHPO, HDR, Fort Lee, and DM-FRI.

It hasn’t always been easy, however “personnel turnover, in some ways, has strengthened the program,” Berry said.

Additionally, the challenge to keep aging buildings functional is constant.

“It often seems easier to tear down old buildings and start anew,” Parrish said. “However, these older buildings represent a tangible connection to the installation’s history.”

As the only DLA site with a dedicated cultural resources program, DSCR sets a high standard.

“Our experience highlights the importance of proactive relationship-building,” Berry said. “We also recommend actively seek opportunities to share best practices with other DoD installations.”

An upcoming Intensive Level Survey will provide a more detailed cultural assessment and guide DSCR's future stewardship efforts.

“We have pursued this award for at least 10 years,” Parrish said. “Winning this second prestigious DoD award will hopefully incentivize continued recognition of the individuals who manage our installation and environment.”

DSCR’s nomination was evaluated based on criteria outlined in the [2025 DoD Environmental Awards guidance](), including effectiveness of cultural resource management, technical merit, and community engagement.

The award will be formally presented to DSCR in August 2025.

Date Taken: 07.09.2025 Date Posted: 05.05.2026 16:09 Story ID: 564440 Location: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defense Supply Center Richmond wins 2025 Secretary of Defense Environmental Award, by Natalie Skelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.