Equature Launches PSAP Central to Bring Public Safety Operations Into One Unified Platform

Equature launches PSAP Central, a unified platform connecting data, AI tools, and workflows to help public safety agencies improve efficiency and performance.

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equature today announced the official launch of PSAP Central, a unified portal designed to bring the core operational needs of public safety agencies into a single, centralized platform.

PSAP Central provides one place for agencies to access, manage, and act on their communications data—eliminating fragmentation and simplifying day-to-day workflows without requiring agencies to replace the systems they already rely on. The platform connects critical functions including recording, transcription, automated quality assurance, analytics, training, and AI-driven assistance into a cohesive user experience.

“PSAP Central is about bringing everything an agency needs into one place and making it actually usable,” said Joe Mosed. “We’re not asking agencies to change how they operate. We’re giving them a better way to access their data, understand what’s happening, and take action faster.”

PSAP Central is already gaining traction across the industry, with more than 400 agencies onboarded and over 600 active users leveraging the platform today.

At the core of PSAP Central is Equature’s Communications Intelligence suite, which includes automated transcription, call summaries, intelligent call classification, and SmartScore AutoQA. These tools reduce manual workload, improve quality assurance efficiency, and provide insights that were previously unavailable without significant time and effort.

Also available today within PSAP Central is Equature Cortex, an agentic AI layer designed to provide full visibility into an agency’s data and take action on it. Cortex goes beyond traditional analytics by allowing users to generate reports, surface insights, and automate workflows through natural interaction—turning raw communications data into actionable intelligence and completed tasks.

PSAP Central includes:

Available Now

Communications Intelligence (Transcription, Summaries, Call Classification, SmartScore AutoQA)

Cortex (Agentic AI for insights, reporting, and workflow automation)

SmartSim (Training and simulation)

SmartAgent (AI-driven call handling and workload reduction)

Apprentice (Structured learning and course management)

Analytics (Performance tracking and operational insight)

Coming Soon

SmartTrac – A performance-focused solution designed to benchmark, measure, and track agency effectiveness over time

NIXA – A national 911 database that brings together data from agencies across the country to provide a unified dashboard and broader visibility for 911 professionals

Together, these capabilities create a continuous loop of capture, analysis, training, and improvement—helping agencies increase efficiency, strengthen performance, and make more informed decisions.

Importantly, PSAP Central is not limited to existing Equature customers. The platform is available to all PSAPs, with solutions like SmartSim providing immediate value as a standalone entry point while enabling expansion into the broader ecosystem over time.

“PSAP Central is not a concept—it’s something agencies can use right now,” Mosed added. “And we’re continuing to build on it with capabilities like SmartTrac and NIXA that will expand performance benchmarking and bring a national-level view to public safety data.”

PSAP Central is available immediately, with ongoing enhancements planned as part of Equature’s long-term product strategy.

For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.equature.com.

About Equature

Equature provides advanced recording, logging, and communications intelligence solutions for public safety and commercial organizations. With a focus on reliability and actionable insight, Equature helps agencies capture, analyze, and improve critical communications.

Media Contact:

Tiffany Chan

Equature

info@equature.com

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