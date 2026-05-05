Attorney General Hanaway Obtains Nearly $100,000 in Restitution for Contractor Fraud in St. Francois County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Hanaway announced that her office has secured a nearly $100,000 judgment for restitution against Dustin D. Golden, owner of G5 Contracting, for contractor fraud arising from deceptive home repair practices in St. Francois County. Golden was sentenced for four felony counts of deceptive business practices, two felony counts of Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person, and two felony counts of stealing.

“Contractor fraud completely undermines financial stability for families and seniors on fixed incomes,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “If someone scams you out of your last thousand dollars when you’re trying to repair your home, it rocks your world. This office will continue to root out fraud and protect everyday Missourians.”

Through G5 Contracting, Golden falsely promised to engage in residential contracting work for consumers in exchange for large, upfront payments. Golden received payments for concrete work, kitchen and bathroom renovations, fencing, electrical wiring, and other construction jobs. Once paid, Golden would perform negligible work at the homes, and in some cases no work at all. Golden would later assure the consumers he would issue refunds, before ceasing all communication.

After being indicted by the Grand Jury for St. Francois County in 2025, Golden pled guilty to all eight counts in the indictment. As a result of his guilty pleas, the Court ordered Golden to pay back $96,500 in restitution.

Golden was subsequently sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for each deceptive business practices count and to seven years for each financial exploitation and stealing counts. All counts will run concurrently, with the execution of those sentences being suspended. Golden was also placed on a period of supervised probation for five years. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Scott Lucy of the Consumer Protection Section.

Attorney General Hanaway encourages citizens who believe they have been the victim of home repair scams to file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

Just as the Consumer Protection Section exemplifies the Attorney General’s Office’s commitment to safeguarding Missourians, the Office is proud to be home to some of the state’s most skilled consumer-protection attorneys. These dedicated professionals investigate and prosecute deceptive and fraudulent practices, working tirelessly to hold bad actors accountable and secure justice for victims. Attorneys interested in joining this tradition of excellence and public service are encouraged to explore current opportunities at https://ago.mo.gov/about-us/job-opportunities/.