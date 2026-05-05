Real-Life Experiences Spark Moving Spiritual Novel: ‘Two Connected Souls’

Some bonds never die. They transcend. Book cover: Two Connected Souls by Bruce K. Royer.

Inspired by profound family moments, Bruce K. Royer’s republished book explores the unbreakable, eternal bounds of a father's love.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Triggered by profound personal milestones and the transformative joy of fatherhood, author Bruce K. Royer channels his experiences into "Two Connected Souls." Published by Spines , this deeply personal story offers readers a comforting exploration of spiritual bonds and the connection between worlds, proving that the ties that bind us are never truly broken."Two Connected Souls" follows the journey of Derrick, a devoted father who finds himself navigating a peaceful, mysterious realm between dimensions. As he seeks a way to reach back to his family, he realizes that his bond with his eight-year-old son, Ricky, transcends physical limits. The narrative explores the idea that love acts as a literal bridge, capable of overcoming even the most daunting of spiritual distances.The roots of the story are grounded in the author's reality. Royer became a father at the age of forty-four, an event that ignited an overwhelming, protective love for his children. This bond was put into sharp perspective following the loss of a close family member. Shortly after, a comforting and unexplained experience while watching his infant son's baby monitor convinced Royer of the enduring nature of the human spirit—inspiring the core themes of his work.By translating these emotional milestones into fiction, Royer has crafted a narrative that bridges visionary fiction with a poignant family drama. The novel serves as a vessel for exploring mortality with hope, reframing the unknown as a transition where the presence of our loved ones remains constant.The Highlights:● Based on True Emotion: Rooted in the author's real-life experiences with familial connection and spiritual comfort.● A Visionary Narrative: Intertwines a mysterious, otherworldly journey with the heartfelt dynamics of a loving family.● Universal Connections: Explores the idea that parent-child bonds are hardwired into our very souls, reaching across any divide.Author Insight:Reflecting on the existence of spiritual connections, Bruce K. Royer states: "That souls truly do exist and are around us all the time. I believe at one point in time we were able to readily connect with them, but since then we have lost the ability to do so". He wrote this book to remind readers that "the people we love are always with us, right up to the moon and back". "Two Connected Souls" is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the Author:Bruce K. Royer is an author who draws inspiration from his own profound life experiences and family connections. Inspired by the deep bond he shares with his children and his personal journey of navigating loss, Royer seeks to explore the enduring nature of the human spirit through narratives that offer both suspense and profound emotional comfort.Book Details:● Title: Two Connected Souls● Author: Bruce K. Royer● Publisher: Spines● ISBN: 979-8-90223-457-9● Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines, the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

Two connected souls - Bruce K. Royer - Official Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.