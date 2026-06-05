ADAG CEO Paul Donahue Announces His Third Book for Auto Repair Shop Owners

Paul Donahue, CEO of Advanced Digital Automotive Group, announces his third book to help auto repair shops dominate their local markets in the age of AI.

Advanced Digital Automotive Group (NASDAQ:ADAG)

This book is for every shop owner who wants to stay ahead of the curve and become the dominant auto repair shop online in their market.” — Paul Donahue, CEO, Advanced Digital Automotive Group

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Digital Automotive Group CEO Paul Donahue has announced the release of his third book, Search Everywhere Optimization for Auto Repair Shops: How to Future-Proof Your Shop in the Age of AI and Become the Dominant Auto Repair Shop Online in Your Market.

The book is written directly for auto repair shop owners navigating a rapidly changing digital landscape. It addresses how artificial intelligence is reshaping the way consumers search for services and what shops must do to remain visible, competitive, and dominant in their local markets. Drawing on his experience working with automotive businesses across the country, Donahue provides a practical roadmap for shop owners who want to stay ahead rather than catch up.

As CEO of Advanced Digital Automotive Group, Donahue has built the company’s reputation around delivering auto repair marketing services that include search engine optimization, content writing, web development, and graphic design, all built specifically for the automotive sector.

His new book extends that expertise into a resource shop owners can use independently to understand the evolving digital environment and position their businesses for long-term growth.

The announcement of this third book reflects Donahue’s continued commitment to educating and equipping the auto repair industry with the knowledge needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive online marketplace.

A Message From the Owner

“This book is for every shop owner who wants to stay ahead of the curve and become the dominant auto repair shop online in their market. AI is changing how people find businesses, and this book gives shop owners a clear, actionable path to making sure their shop is the one customers find first.”said Paul Donahue, CEO of Advanced Digital Automotive Group.

About Advanced Digital Automotive Group

Advanced Digital Automotive Group is a division of Advanced Digital Media Services, providing specialized digital marketing solutions for businesses in the automotive industry located at 4500 140th Ave. North #180 101, Clearwater, FL 33762. The company offers services including search engine optimization, content writing, web development, and graphic design across markets that include auto body repair, automotive mechanical repair, auto detailing, auto paint protection, and window tinting. The team operates out of its Florida office

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.