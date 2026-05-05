Attorney General Bonta Applauds DOJ Analyst for Cracking 30-Year-Old Homicide Case, Killer Arrested

LOS ANGELES — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced that, after nearly 30 years, a California Department of Justice (DOJ) crime analyst’s discovery of a buried clue led to Manuel Banuelos’ location and subsequent sentencing after decades of evading law enforcement for killing his neighbor.

“Often times, the work that truly makes our communities safer happens quietly in the background, without headlines or applause. While those on the front lines don’t seek recognition, I am proud to acknowledge that it is this kind of relentless dedication and attention to detail that takes dangerous criminals off our streets,” said Attorney General Bonta. “This analyst’s work didn’t just solve a case, it brought justice and a measure of closure to a grieving family. This case proves that the work done behind the scenes can change lives, strengthen communities, and reaffirm our shared belief that justice will be served. Our mission to keep California communities safe is carried out every day through careful investigations, strong partnerships with local law enforcement, and a commitment to using every available tool to hold offenders accountable.”

On December 1, 1996, in the city of Bell Gardens, Banuelos shot and killed his neighbor, Ernesto Tapia, after an ongoing dispute over mechanical work he had previously performed for Tapia. Banuelos immediately fled to Mexico, where he remained for decades before returning to the United States and settling in Arizona under a false identity. Although an arrest warrant was issued, the case eventually went cold, leaving the victim’s family without answers and justice delayed for many years.

Nearly 30 years later, the case was revisited and a crime analyst uncovered a critical lead. The analyst identified a 911 call made in Arizona in which Banuelos used his true name and date of birth on August 5, 2023. When police responded to the 911 call, Banuelos attempted to conceal his identity by providing a false date of birth and providing an Arizona driver’s license, which he obtained under fraudulent information. When officers ran his Arizona driver’s license, no warrants were in the system.

The discovery of the 911 call ultimately led to Banuelos’ location after decades of evading law enforcement. On October 9, 2024, he was arrested by members of the Arizona Department of Public Safety. On April 23, 2026, following court proceedings, Banuelos was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter.

This case was investigated by DOJ’s Foreign Prosecutions and Law Enforcement Unit (FPLEU). The FPLEU assists state and local law enforcement agencies in the location and prosecution of suspects who are Mexican nationals accused of committing violent crimes in California and flee to Mexico to avoid arrest and prosecution. In addition, FPLEU assists with the deportation of American fugitives from Mexico, wanted in California for any criminal violation.