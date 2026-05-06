Online Auction, Selling At or Above $1 Million, The Cliffs Valley Estate in Travelers Rest, SC, Tuesday, May 19th

The Cliffs Valley Estate: 209 Courtside Trail, Travelers Rest, SC Auction Begins: Tuesday, May 19th @ 12pm EDT

Previously listed for $1.7 million, this private mountain residence will be offered via Interluxe Auctions on May 19th, selling at or above $1 million.

TRAVELERS REST, SC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interluxe Auctions, the premier online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is pleased to present the opportunity to bid your price on a private mountain retreat in one of the region’s most sought-after communities. Previously listed for $1.7 million, The Cliffs Valley Estate will be sold to the highest bidder at or above $1 million during the online auction beginning Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. EDT. Spanning 3.21± acres across four combined lots within The Cliffs Valley, a premier Blue Ridge Mountain community known for its championship golf, expansive amenities, and elevated private club lifestyle.http:// www.interluxe.com/sc “The Cliffs Valley stands apart for its golf, but what truly defines it is the lifestyle beyond the course. The depth of amenities and the caliber of the community consistently draw buyers seeking a more complete and elevated living experience,” said listing agent Aubree Lewis of Keller Williams Drive.Located within The Cliffs Valley, a premier private club community, the estate provides access to a lifestyle defined by championship golf around seven courses, refined dining, wellness amenities, a variety of activity and sports clubs, and a robust social calendar. The Valley course, designed by Ben Wright, is known for its walkability, playability, and parkland-style layout, delivering a premier experience for avid golfers.Off the course, residents enjoy access to an impressive array of amenities, including a grand 28,000-square-foot clubhouse with fine dining and sweeping mountain views, and a 15,000-square-foot wellness center with state-of-the-art fitness and outdoor recreation facilities. Tennis, pickleball, cycling, and miles of scenic hiking trails create opportunities to stay active, while over 80 member-led clubs foster a vibrant and engaging social environment.Purpose-built for both elevated entertaining and everyday wellness, the home offers a seamless blend of recreation and retreat. A dedicated golf simulator, billiards room, and private theater deliver immersive, resort-style experiences, while a custom sauna provides a restorative escape. The fully equipped lower-level bar creates a natural gathering space for hosting.Outdoors, a fireplace, lounge, and expansive deck set the stage for al fresco entertaining, complemented by a greenhouse and professionally maintained grounds nourished by an in-ground irrigation system. A dedicated outdoor pergola space, already pre-wired for a hot tub, invites the addition of a custom spa experience, perfect for relaxation and year-round enjoyment.Spanning 5,302± square feet, the residence offers five bedrooms and five bathrooms within a layout designed for both everyday ease and effortless hosting. Generous living spaces provide flexibility for families, guests, and work-from-home needs, while the partially furnished offering allows for a streamlined, move-in-ready experience without sacrificing design cohesion.At the heart of the home, a chef’s kitchen is equipped with premium appliances, abundant prep space, and a natural connection to the formal dining area; ideal for everything from casual meals to larger gatherings. Light-filled living areas open to the surrounding mountain views, creating a sense of space and continuity that enhances daily living while showcasing the property’s setting.“What stood out to me from the beginning was how much the home changes depending on how you use it. Some days it feels like a quiet retreat, and other times it naturally becomes a place where people gather. That versatility is what made it special to me,” said the current homeowner.The Cliffs Valley Estate is being offered in cooperation with the listing agent, Aubree Lewis of Keller Williams Drive. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Tuesday, May 19th at 12:00 pm EDT. Previews will be held Friday, May 15th, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, Saturday, May 16th, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, and Sunday, May 17th, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Buyer’s agents are fully protected, and a commission is being offered.More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at http://www.interluxe.com/sc . See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe Auctions is the leading online platform for luxury real estate auctions, redefining the traditional model through its progressive auction process and unmatched client service. Founded in 2013, Interluxe specializes in the accelerated marketing and sale of multi-million-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and select international destinations. With a proprietary database cultivated over two decades, Interluxe connects high-net-worth buyers with distinguished listings in an exclusive and transparent environment—delivering results with speed, certainty, and discretion. Interluxe is the preferred auction provider for several of the world’s leading real estate brokerages and luxury real estate networks, offering a trusted solution for clients seeking performance-driven results. Interluxe continues to set the standard in tech-enabled luxury real estate auction sales. For more information or to view upcoming auctions, visit www.Interluxe.com and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook and Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.