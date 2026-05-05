North Dakota awards $4M to drive tourism growth and local development

The North Dakota Department of Commerce has awarded $4 million in Destination Development Grants to projects across the state. This grant round supports new and expanding tourism experiences that strengthen communities, elevate visitor offerings and help drive long-term economic growth.

The 2026 cycle brought in 103 applications from 61 communities, highlighting a strong demand for destination development and showcasing ambitious projects from across North Dakota. These proposals reflect the creativity and momentum within the tourism industry as communities work to grow attractions, expand visitor services and develop year-round experiences.

“These projects expand the experiences that will attract new visitors, encourage longer stays and showcase the authentic character of our communities,” said Commerce Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman. “From agritourism to outdoor recreation to unique lodging, these investments strengthen North Dakota’s tourism economy by filling gaps in current offerings and giving travelers more unique experiences across the state.”

The applications varied greatly and included many applications to enhance or build new community infrastructure. Each grant was scored across more than 20 categories by five committee members who looked at the measurable increase in new visitors as a primary factor.

Destination Development Grant Recipients

Black Leg Market & Eatery – Sterling, $1.5 million

The project involves constructing new guest cabins, developing full-service RV sites and building the Market & Eatery on the ranch property. It also adds guided experience infrastructure such as UTV tour equipment and visitor activity areas. These additions increase on-site lodging capacity, a dedicated dining and retail facility as well as expanding the operational areas needed to support wildlife viewing, ranch activities and other visitor services.

Dakota Sun Winery – Williston, $75,000

Grant funds will be used to expand the existing winery with an outdoor patio, a multi-season event venue and three grain bin glamping units designed to create memorable overnight stays. They also plan to partner with local beef producers to feature locally sourced ingredients on their menu, while adding vineyard yoga, wellness programming and collaborations with regional artisans and food trucks. These enhancements expand tasting and event capacity, strengthen community partnerships and increase lodging options to encourage longer visitor stays.

Great Northern Event Center – Williston, $550,000

Grant funds will support the final phase of the build-out of a historic Main Street property, transforming the underground portion of the building into a unique lounge and converting the adjacent wash bay building into boutique lodging suites. This addition complements the newly opened entertainment venue, bakery, wine and cheese cave and retail shops currently offered in the building.

Icelandic Rootshús – Mountain, $300,000

Grant funds willsupport the creation of the new Icelandic Rootshús heritage center with exhibits, genealogy research areas, a library, children’s space and a coffee and gathering area, along with interior systems, furnishings, display cases and signage.

Johnny's Landing – Casselton, $870,000

Grant funds will be used to develop a lodging and wellness destination with 14 full hookup RV sites, 12 wellness-focused heritage cabins converted from authentic granaries and grain bins, renovated farmhouse lodging, preserved barn space for agritourism and a conversion of a historic wooden water tower into a sauna.

Legendary Gymnastics: Meets and Competitions – Bismarck, $122,500

The grant will support the purchase of competition-grade equipment, enabling the business to host pre-committed competitive gymnastics meets attracting athletes from across the region and country.

Pioneer Trails Adventures: Where Frontier Trails and Fossils Meet – Bowman, $82,500

Grant funds will be used to purchase the necessary equipment to expand archaeology and paleontology tours and increase tour accessibility and frequency. The enhancements build off the growing demand for hands-on paleontology experiences and to provide full-service tour offerings. The expanded tours will guide visitors through the real landscapes where prehistoric life, Indigenous history, early settlement and famous frontier events unfolded.

The Prairie Experience at The Bins – Lakota, $500,000

Grant funds will support construction of the Bins Coffee & Spirits café, developing three grain bin lodging units and completing elements including a courtyard, stage, sauna, hot tub and patio areas. It also includes agritourism experiences which showcase current technology at large farm operations and regional tours.

Together, these projects represent a bold investment in North Dakota’s tourism future that supports local communities, celebrates cultural identity and invites visitors to experience the state in new and meaningful ways.

This program, funded by the 69th Legislative Assembly, is designed to support the development and expansion of tourism experiences and attractions that contribute to North Dakota’s economic growth and diversification.

For more information on the grant applicants and recipients, visit https://ndgov.link/DestinationDevelopment.