ICYMI: Governor Katie Hobbs Reports Decline in Heat-Related Deaths, Highlights Preparedness Efforts for 2026

Phoenix, AZ – In case you missed it, on Friday Governor Katie Hobbs announced progress in extreme heat preparedness, highlighting a decline in heat-related deaths and emergency visits in 2025. Speaking at a Capitol Mall cooling center, she emphasized her administration’s commitment to protecting Arizonans during the summer months.

“Our implementation of the state’s first-ever heat preparedness plan is working," said Governor Katie Hobbs. "While heat-related deaths and emergency visits are down, one death is too many and our work must continue. We’ve taken critical steps to keep Arizonans safe from extreme heat, and we will continue to collaborate with state agencies, local governments, and community partners to build a safer, more resilient future.”

In 2024, Governor Hobbs released Arizona’s first-ever

(EHPP), establishing a strategic framework to protect Arizonans from the state’s most persistent climate threat. According to preliminary data:

Heat-related deaths dropped to 667 in 2025 from 997 in 2024. (Arizona Department of Health Services)

Emergency department visits for heat-related illnesses declined after several years of increases. (Arizona Department of Health Services)

Workplace injuries caused by heat decreased following new safety guidelines. (Industrial Commission of Arizona)

“Governor Hobbs’ Extreme Heat Preparedness Plan has not only been recognized as a national model for climate adaptation but has also delivered measurable results in community safety and inter-agency coordination,” said Arizona Governor’s Office of Resiliency Director Maren Mahoney. “Through the Governor’s Office of Resiliency, we are creating long-term solutions to support energy affordability and reliability for Arizonans. This includes our Efficiency Arizona program, which provides up to $14,000 in rebates for heat pumps and home upgrades to help families lower their bills and stay safe in their own homes.”

Ahead of the extreme heat season, Governor Hobbs and State agencies shared several initiatives and information:

There are more than 400 heat relief locations statewide, with real-time mapping tools.

91 of Arizona’s 98 emergency departments are reporting heat illness data.

Over 46,600 people are subscribed to heat alerts from the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS).

ADHS issued 22 heat alerts in 2025.

Nearly 6,000 new visitors accessed heat.az.gov , Arizona’s Central Heat Resource Hub, in 2025.

Visits to Capitol Mall Cooling Centers increased from about 7,500 in 2024 to nearly 12,000 in 2025.

In March 2026, Governor Hobbs and the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) launched Power AZ , expanding access to critical utility assistance to tens of thousands of working families statewide.

In April 2026, the Industrial Commission of Arizona (ICA) adopted the Workplace Heat Safety Task Force’s recommendations, implementing Governor Hobbs’ Executive Order . Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health published an updated State Emphasis Program for Heat-Related Hazards, fully incorporating those comprehensive recommendations, which are foundational to protecting Arizona’s workforce.

In April 2026, the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) partnered with 30 entities for an extreme heat exercise, ensuring a rapid and coordinated response to multiday heat emergencies.

Everyone is at risk when it comes to heat. However, older adults, people experiencing homelessness, individuals with substance use disorders, and those with chronic health conditions are most vulnerable. The state is also making sure Arizonans are safe at work across higher-risk industries. Strategies for EHPP implementation are tailored to meet those populations where they are.

“This progress did not happen by accident. It is the result of stronger statewide coordination and better data, but more importantly, it is fueled by the extraordinary work happening at the local level,” said Dr. Livar, Chief Heat Officer with ADHS. “When we check on our neighbors and ensure everyone has early access to care, cooling, and support, we see firsthand how community-led action improves outcomes for us all.”

"The fundamental objective guiding all actions of the Industrial Commission of Arizona is safeguarding the life, health, safety, and welfare of Arizona’s workforce,” said ICA Director Guy Testini. “The Commission's adoption of the Heat Task Force guidelines significantly advances the fulfillment of this singular directive."

"Heat safety messaging is critical to help the public understand how to recreate responsibly in Arizona," said Arizona State Parks and Trails Executive Director Bob Broscheid. "To keep the public safe, we close our trails when the heat is too high for safe hiking. Our rangers are there to make sure everyone enjoys their time in the parks and makes good memories, not bad. Whether you want to get an early morning hike or you spend your day on the lakes and rivers in the parks, take heat seriously and prepare wisely."

“In Arizona, extreme heat is not only a health and safety issue, but also an affordability issue,” said DES Director Michael Wisehart. “High energy rates and record-breaking temperatures stretch household budgets thin. That’s why Governor Hobbs and DES launched Power AZ, to expand critical utility assistance to even more families. Power AZ helps DES tackle the affordability crisis.”

"Our primary mission is to ensure that Arizona stays ahead of the curve through strategic readiness and shared data,” said Brigadier General John Conley, The Adjutant General and Director of DEMA. “DEMA acts as a unifying force, bringing together several diverse entities to solve the complex challenges posed by extreme heat.”



State extreme heat resources available: