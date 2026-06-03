Advanced Digital Automotive Group to Exhibit at SEMA Show This November

Advanced Digital Automotive Group announces its vendor participation at the SEMA Show in November, connecting with automotive professionals across the industry.

Advanced Digital Automotive Group (NASDAQ:ADAG)

The SEMA Show is where the automotive world comes together, and we’re proud to be part of it as a vendor this November.” — Paul Donahue, CEO, Advanced Digital Automotive Group

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Digital Automotive Group, a division of Advanced Digital Media Services specializing in digital marketing for the automotive industry, has announced its vendor participation in the SEMA Show taking place this November.

The SEMA Show is one of the most prominent trade events in the automotive industry, drawing professionals, shop owners, manufacturers, and vendors from around the world. ADAG’s presence as a vendor at this year’s show represents a direct opportunity to engage with automotive businesses, introduce its digital marketing services, and demonstrate how purpose-built strategies drive measurable results for shops competing in the online marketplace.

ADAG offers Auto Repair Marketing solutions that include search engine optimization, content writing, web development, and graphic design, all built specifically for the automotive sector. The division has a track record of helping auto body repair shops, automotive mechanical repair businesses, auto detailing companies, auto paint protection specialists, and window tinting shops rank at the top of Google search results for their target keywords.

Participating in the SEMA Show as a vendor underscores ADAG’s commitment to being present where automotive professionals connect, and to supporting the industry with digital marketing expertise built from the ground up for this space.

A Message From the Owner

“The SEMA Show is where the automotive world comes together, and we’re proud to be part of it as a vendor this November. It’s a genuine opportunity to meet shop owners face to face, understand what they need, and show them what targeted digital marketing can do for their business.” said Paul Donahue, CEO of Advanced Digital Automotive Group.

About Advanced Digital Automotive Group

Advanced Digital Automotive Group is a division of Advanced Digital Media Services with its Florida office located at 4500 140th Ave. North #180 101, Clearwater, FL 33762, providing specialized digital marketing solutions for businesses in the automotive industry. The company offers services including search engine optimization, content writing, web development, and graphic design across markets that include auto body repair, automotive mechanical repair, auto detailing, auto paint protection, and window tinting.

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