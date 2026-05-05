SurfiAI Launches Privacy-First AI Assistant That Runs Offline on Your Own Device

Private peer-to-peer AI on your own hardware. Zero cloud. Zero data sent. DeepSeek, Llama, Mistral and 15+ models on Windows, macOS and Chrome.

We built SurfiAI security-first. Your conversations and your workflows stay on your device — your data never touches someone else's server.” — SurfiAI Spokesperson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SurfiAI today announced the launch of its privacy-first AI assistant, a security-focused alternative to cloud-based AI tools that runs entirely on the user's own device. Built for users who refuse to send their data to third-party servers, SurfiAI delivers powerful artificial intelligence that works completely offline and over peer-to-peer networks — with zero cloud dependency and zero data leaving the device.Available now at https://surfiai.com , SurfiAI is offered as a desktop app, a Chrome extension, and a developer-friendly REST API, all powered by AI models running locally on the user's own hardware.Security and Privacy by DesignWhere mainstream AI assistants send every query, document, and conversation to remote servers, SurfiAI flips that model entirely. All processing happens on the user's device. There is no telemetry, no cloud relay, and no stored conversations on third-party infrastructure. For users handling sensitive information — solo developers, freelancers, legal and medical professionals, IT teams, and security-conscious enterprises — SurfiAI provides AI capability without the data exposure.For collaborative scenarios, SurfiAI's peer-to-peer mesh network allows devices to share AI workloads directly, with no centralized server in the middle.Key Features• Runs 100% Offline — Download once, run AI on your own GPU or CPU. No internet required after setup.• Peer-to-Peer Architecture — Optional P2P mesh networking lets devices collaborate securely without a cloud intermediary.• 15+ AI Models Supported — Including DeepSeek, Llama 3, Mistral, Qwen, Phi-3 and more, with new models added regularly.• Cross-Platform — Native desktop apps for Windows and macOS, a Chrome extension with full page automation, and an iOS app.• OpenAI- and Ollama-Compatible REST API — Drop-in replacement for cloud AI in existing applications. Just swap the base URL.• AI Resume Builder — Extract any job description and generate a tailored resume in seconds, exportable as Word or HTML.• Company Hub — A single dashboard connecting 40+ enterprise tools including SAP S/4HANA, Salesforce, Microsoft Defender, Entra ID, Cloudflare, Stripe, and Google Analytics, with on-device AI agents for monitoring, alerts, and one-click remediation.• Free Forever Tier — No credit card required to get started.A Different Approach to AI"Mainstream AI tools were built cloud-first, with privacy as an afterthought," a SurfiAI spokesperson said. "We built SurfiAI security-first. Your conversations, your documents, and your workflows stay on your device — and only your device. Whether you run it offline or over a private peer-to-peer mesh, your data never touches someone else's server."The platform has already attracted more than 3,800 active users across 40+ countries, serving over 284,000 API calls with 99.9% uptime.PricingSurfiAI is free forever for individual users with the offline desktop app, Chrome extensions, community AI models, and 1,000 API calls per month. Paid plans start at $19/month for expanded API usage and unlock all models, with a Company Hub plan at $49/month for businesses needing the full 25+ KPI integration suite, cybersecurity command center, and self-hosted installer.AvailabilitySurfiAI is available immediately for download at https://surfiai.com . The platform supports Windows, macOS, Chrome, and iOS, with REST API access for developers.About SurfiAISurfiAI is a privacy-first AI platform that delivers powerful artificial intelligence directly on the user's device — with zero cloud dependency. By combining offline-first design, peer-to-peer networking, support for leading open-source AI models, and an enterprise-grade Company Hub for unified business monitoring, SurfiAI is redefining how individuals and organizations adopt AI without sacrificing privacy, security, or control.Media Contact:SurfiAIWebsite: https://surfiai.com Email: info@galaxytranslate.com###

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